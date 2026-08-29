'Ishan Kishan thought..' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reflects on his bowling exploits
What's the story
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old prodigy, has become the talk of the town with his stellar performances in the ongoing Duleep Trophy. The left-arm spinner was instrumental in East Zone's victory over North East Zone, taking two wickets in the second innings. His impressive bowling figures of 2/11 from three overs helped East Zone tighten their grip on the contest.
Unexpected talent
Ishan bhaiya thought he was taking a risk: Sooryavanshi
After East Zone's victory, Sooryavanshi revealed that his captain Ishan Kishan had taken a risk by asking him to bowl.
The young cricketer said Kishan didn't know much about his bowling skills.
"Ishan bhaiya thought that he was taking a risk in giving me the ball. But he didn't know that I'm a wicket taker," Sooryavanshi said in a video shared by BCCI Domestic.
Game plan
Sooryavanshi shares his bowling strategy
Sooryavanshi shared his strategy for bowling, saying he tried to bowl as well as he could.
"I was just trying to repeatedly land the ball in one area. It's a lot of fun," he said.
The young cricketer also expressed his joy at contributing to the team's bowling after a disappointing batting performance in the last match.
Twitter Post
Here is the video!
𝐁𝐨𝐰𝐥 𝐢𝐭 𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐕𝐚𝐢𝐛𝐡𝐚𝐯 𝐒𝐨𝐨𝐫𝐲𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐡𝐢 🎯— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) August 29, 2026
Meet the secret wicket-taker who enjoys bowling and answered his captain’s 'risky' call 🤙 - By @jigsactin#DuleepTrophy pic.twitter.com/ZhZ0QkeyZm
Match influence
East Zone on verge of victory against North East Zone
Sooryavanshi's double strike in the second innings reduced North East Zone from 75/5 to 79/7, highlighting his ability to contribute even when his batting does not fire.
East Zone had posted a massive total of 467 before bowling out North East Zone for just 111 runs and enforcing a follow-on.
Sooryavanshi's two-wicket burst further strengthened their position as they pushed toward a comprehensive victory.
Upcoming matches
What next for Sooryavanshi?
Sooryavanshi will next be seen in action on Sunday, when East Zone takes on Central Zone in the Duleep Trophy semi-final at the Center of Excellence in Bengaluru.
Despite a lackluster batting display against North East Zone, the teen prodigy will be hoping to make a mark with his performance.
If East Zone wins this semi-final, Sooryavanshi could feature in the final starting September 6.