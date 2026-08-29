'Ishan Kishan thought..' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reflects on his bowling exploits 

After East Zone's victory, Sooryavanshi revealed that his captain Ishan Kishan had taken a risk by asking him to bowl.

The young cricketer said Kishan didn't know much about his bowling skills.

"Ishan bhaiya thought that he was taking a risk in giving me the ball. But he didn't know that I'm a wicket taker," Sooryavanshi said in a video shared by BCCI Domestic.