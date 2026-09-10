East Zone win maiden Duleep Trophy title in 13 years

Electing to bat, East Zone posted a mammoth 708, thanks to Kishan's double-century and a ton from Kumar Kushagra.

While East Zone batted for 163 overs across two days, South Zone's Tripurana Vijay took four wickets.

In response, South Zone perished for 336 despite Tilak Varma's valiant 99.

East Zone's bowlers, including Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar, and Md Kounain Quraishi, shared seven wickets.