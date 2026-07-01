ICC clears ECB over Ben Stokes's retirement video release

Announcement details

Stokes's retirement announcement during play

Stokes clarified that the public announcement of his retirement during play was a joint decision with his agents and the ECB. "I just said, 'You guys work with Michael Lumb and Neil Fairbrother, who work with me, and you guys just come up with a plan,'" he said. The announcement came at 15:25 BST (7:55pm IST) while Stokes was in the middle of a bowling spell. He took New Zealand's Zak Foulkes's wicket on his first delivery after news of his retirement spread.