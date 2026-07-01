ICC clears ECB over Ben Stokes's retirement video release
What's the story
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has cleared the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) of any wrongdoing over the release of Ben Stokes's retirement video. The footage, which showed former England captain Stokes announcing his decision to retire after the third Test against New Zealand, was filmed in the dressing room at Trent Bridge before play on day four. It was later shared with broadcasters and on social media during play.
PMOA concerns
Possible breach of PMOA rules
By releasing the footage and audio before the third Test concluded, the ECB may have breached rules for players' and match officials' areas (PMOA) at international matches. These rules are meant to uphold anti-corruption protocols. The ICC had written to the ECB on July 4, suggesting a possible violation of Article 2.2.11 of PMOA minimum standards, which prohibits fixed or temporary video cameras or other recording equipment in team dressing rooms for broadcasting purposes.
Announcement details
Stokes's retirement announcement during play
Stokes clarified that the public announcement of his retirement during play was a joint decision with his agents and the ECB. "I just said, 'You guys work with Michael Lumb and Neil Fairbrother, who work with me, and you guys just come up with a plan,'" he said. The announcement came at 15:25 BST (7:55pm IST) while Stokes was in the middle of a bowling spell. He took New Zealand's Zak Foulkes's wicket on his first delivery after news of his retirement spread.
Words
'Sack him': Ben Stokes on ICC's probe over retirement announcement
Stokes reacted after the ICC questioned the ECB over a potential protocol breach linked to his retirement announcement. According to a BBC report, the governing body reportedly contacted the ECB after behind-the-scenes footage of Stokes's retirement was released during the third Test against New Zealand. Stokes broke his silence on the matter with a brief social media response.
Twitter Post
Sack him!
Sack him … https://t.co/LYQ5ZlYqDE— Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) July 9, 2026