'Sack him': Ben Stokes on ICC's probe over retirement announcement

Response

How Stokes has responded

The ICC's letter regarding this matter was delivered on the eve of the Women's T20 World Cup final at Lord's, where ECB chair Richard Thompson met ICC chairman Jay Shah. The governing body is concerned that the footage of Stokes's retirement announcement, which included both video and audio, was released during play. This allegedly violates Article 2.2.11 of the Players' and Match Officials' Areas (PMOA) minimum standards at international matches. In response to the ICC questioning, the former all-rounder took to social media and wrote: "Sack him."