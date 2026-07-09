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'Sack him': Ben Stokes on ICC's probe over retirement announcement
Stokes retired from international cricket during the Trent Bridge Test

'Sack him': Ben Stokes on ICC's probe over retirement announcement

By Parth Dhall
Jul 09, 2026
01:44 pm
What's the story

Former England captain Ben Stokes has reacted after the International Cricket Council (ICC) questioned the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) over a potential protocol breach linked to his retirement announcement. According to a BBC report, the governing body reportedly contacted the ECB after behind-the-scenes footage of Stokes's retirement was released during the third Test against New Zealand. Stokes has now broken his silence on the matter with a brief social media response.

Response

How Stokes has responded

The ICC's letter regarding this matter was delivered on the eve of the Women's T20 World Cup final at Lord's, where ECB chair Richard Thompson met ICC chairman Jay Shah. The governing body is concerned that the footage of Stokes's retirement announcement, which included both video and audio, was released during play. This allegedly violates Article 2.2.11 of the Players' and Match Officials' Areas (PMOA) minimum standards at international matches. In response to the ICC questioning, the former all-rounder took to social media and wrote: "Sack him."

Twitter Post

Official response of Stokes

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Footage restrictions

Broadcasting inside the dressing room

The PMOA regulations, which were introduced by the ICC to bolster anti-corruption measures in cricket, prohibit national cricket boards from setting up fixed or temporary video cameras or other recording equipment within any dressing room for broadcasting purposes. The ICC had previously communicated to its members that any footage captured inside the PMOA should not include audio or be released before the end of a match.

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Announcement details

Stokes announced retirement during Test

At the end of Day 4, Stokes clarified why the public announcement was made during play. He said it was a plan between his agents and the ECB. Stokes was in the middle of a bowling spell when news of his retirement broke. His first delivery after the announcement resulted in New Zealand batter Zak Foulkes's wicket. While England lost the next day, it marked the end of Stokes's international career.

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