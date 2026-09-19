Jos Buttler: Decoding his T20I stats at Old Trafford, Manchester
What's the story
The third and final T20I match between hosts England and Sri Lanka will take place at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday. England have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. They are now looking for a clean sweep. An in-form Jos Buttler will aim to make things count at a venue where he is the top scorer (T20Is).
Information
Buttler averages 40.40 at Emirates Old Trafford
As per Cricinfo, Buttler has featured in 8 matches at this venue. From six innings, he owns a tally of 202 runs at an average of 40.40. He has hit 2 fifties here with the best score of 83. His strike rate reads 162.90.
Overall numbers
Decoding Buttler's numbers in T20Is and T20 cricket overall
4,322 of Buttler's T20 runs have come in T20Is fo England.
He recently became the second-highest run-scorer in T20Is, eclipsing India's Rohit Sharma (4,231). He is only behind Pakistan's Babar Azam (4,596).
Buttler has a strike rate of 149.65 in T20Is (2 tons and 29 half-centuries).
Meanwhile, Buttler is the first batter to complete 15,000 runs in T20s.
Across 528 T20s (497 innings), the English batter averages 35.46. With a strike rate of 147.46, Buttler has nine tons and 107 half-centuries.