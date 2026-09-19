Jos Buttler: Decoding his T20I stats at Old Trafford, Manchester

4,322 of Buttler's T20 runs have come in T20Is fo England.

He recently became the second-highest run-scorer in T20Is, eclipsing India's Rohit Sharma (4,231). He is only behind Pakistan's Babar Azam (4,596).

Buttler has a strike rate of 149.65 in T20Is (2 tons and 29 half-centuries).

Meanwhile, Buttler is the first batter to complete 15,000 runs in T20s.

Across 528 T20s (497 innings), the English batter averages 35.46. With a strike rate of 147.46, Buttler has nine tons and 107 half-centuries.