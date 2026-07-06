What lies ahead for England Women captain Nat Sciver-Brunt?

World Cup experience

Ups and downs

Reflecting on her World Cup experience, Sciver-Brunt said it had been "up and down." She recalled the first few games as really special but admitted that nursing an injury during a World Cup hasn't been easy. Despite the challenges, she remained positive around the group and tried not to show how she was feeling. Besides, Sciver-Brunt is 33 at the moment and can easily help England with her experience for a few more years.