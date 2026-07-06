What lies ahead for England Women captain Nat Sciver-Brunt?
What's the story
England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt was emotional about her future after her team's defeat in the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup final. Australia defeated England by seven wickets at Lord's on Sunday, claiming their seventh Women's T20 World Cup trophy. The loss left Sciver-Brunt hugging her wife, Katherine, and son, Theo, on the ground after the match.
Personal reflection
'Probably won't play in a home World Cup again'
Sciver-Brunt, who carried her son during the national anthem, said she may not get another chance to do so. "I probably won't play in a home World Cup again, so having the opportunity to bring Theo out was really special," she said. The England captain was emotional at the post-match press conference when asked about her future in international cricket after the defeat.
Future uncertainty
'Family support means everything'
When asked about her future in international cricket, Sciver-Brunt admitted she hadn't thought much about it. "I haven't thought about that," she said. "I don't want it to be my last World Cup. I don't even know when the next one is." The England captain stressed that family support means everything and that's why emotions were high after the match.
Tournament journey
Sciver-Brunt's rollercoaster journey
Sciver-Brunt's journey through the T20 World Cup has been a rollercoaster ride. She led her team to victories over Sri Lanka and Ireland at the start of the event but was troubled by a calf injury. However, she returned from injury for England's semi-final triumph over South Africa with an impressive knock of 75, despite not making much impact in the title decider.
World Cup experience
Ups and downs
Reflecting on her World Cup experience, Sciver-Brunt said it had been "up and down." She recalled the first few games as really special but admitted that nursing an injury during a World Cup hasn't been easy. Despite the challenges, she remained positive around the group and tried not to show how she was feeling. Besides, Sciver-Brunt is 33 at the moment and can easily help England with her experience for a few more years.
Information
England lose despite Sciver-Brunt's fifty
Although Sciver-Brunt scored a half-century in the final, it came at a slow pace. She scored 58 off 53 balls (5 fours). England made 150/4 in 20 overs before the Aussies chased it down with 17 balls to spare.