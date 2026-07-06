3rd T20I: Can India bounce back against England in Nottingham?
What's the story
After a rain-affected first T20I and a narrow defeat in the second match at Old Trafford, India will look to bounce back in the five-match series against England. The third T20I will be played on Tuesday at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. In the previous match, India posted a competitive total of 190/7, but England chased it down with an over to spare. Here is the preview of the upcoming game.
Venue details
Venue details and pitch report
Trent Bridge, Nottingham, is known for its batting-friendly surface with true bounce. The stadium has hosted 16 T20I matches so far, with teams batting first winning on 10 occasions. This trend suggests that captains might prefer to bat first in this match. The match, which will get underway at 7:00pm IST, will be broadcast live on Sony Sports channels and streamed on SonyLIV.
Historical matchup
A look at head-to-head record
Coming to the head-to-head record between these two sides in T20Is, India have a significant lead over England (18-13). Notably, the Indian team has won six of its last eight concluded T20Is against the Brits. This includes a narrow seven-run win in the 2026 T20 WC semi-final. On England soil, the hosts have six wins and four defeats against the Indian side.
Match preview
Indian batters need to step up
India will be banking on a strong performance from Ishan Kishan and vice-captain Tilak Varma. Despite a good start by Abhishek Sharma at the top of the order, these players have not been able to make a major impact in recent games. Meanwhile, Ravi Bishnoi's expensive bowling also let India down in the previous affair. On the other hand, England will head into this clash with high confidence after taking a 1-0 lead in the series. Jacob Bethell's 76* headlined England's win at Old Trafford.
Line-ups
Predicted XIs of India and England
England Predicted XI: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue. India Predicted XI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi/Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy.
Stats
Here are the key performers
Abhishek Sharma and Ishan are two of the only four batters to score over 1,000 runs in T20 cricket in 2026. With 134 wickets at an average of 19.44, Arshdeep Singh is India's leading wicket-taker in T20Is. Adil Rashid owns the joint-third-most wickets in T20I history (164 at 23.46). Jacob Bethell has recorded 75-plus scores in his last two T20I outings against India.
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