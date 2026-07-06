3rd T20I: Can India bounce back against England in Nottingham?

Match preview

Indian batters need to step up

India will be banking on a strong performance from Ishan Kishan and vice-captain Tilak Varma. Despite a good start by Abhishek Sharma at the top of the order, these players have not been able to make a major impact in recent games. Meanwhile, Ravi Bishnoi's expensive bowling also let India down in the previous affair. On the other hand, England will head into this clash with high confidence after taking a 1-0 lead in the series. Jacob Bethell's 76* headlined England's win at Old Trafford.