Stokes scored 30 off 20 balls

ENG vs NZ: Stokes signs off as hosts make 103/4

By Rajdeep Saha 12:43 am Jun 29, 202612:43 am

What's the story

On Day 4 of the third and final Test at Trent Bridge, Ben Stokes stole the show with his brilliant performance. The England captain announced that this would be his last international match and went out in style. After picking two wickets with the ball, he opened the batting for his final innings and scored a quickfire 30 off just 20 balls before getting out. However, despite Stokes's efforts, England ended the day on a score of 103/4 and need another 270 runs to win.