ENG vs NZ: Stokes signs off as hosts make 103/4
What's the story
On Day 4 of the third and final Test at Trent Bridge, Ben Stokes stole the show with his brilliant performance. The England captain announced that this would be his last international match and went out in style. After picking two wickets with the ball, he opened the batting for his final innings and scored a quickfire 30 off just 20 balls before getting out. However, despite Stokes's efforts, England ended the day on a score of 103/4 and need another 270 runs to win.
Match details
Stokes falls to Foulkes after entertaining start
Stokes was given a guard of honor by the New Zealand players as he walked out for his final innings. He started off aggressively, hitting Zakary Foulkes for a six over his head and another boundary that evaded the slip fielder. However, his entertaining knock came to an end when he was caught at mid-on off a Foulkes delivery. Jacob Bethell fell lbw to Foulkes in the same over while Harry Brook scored 21 before being caught at fine leg off Foulkes's bowling.
Game dynamics
Duckett and Root add crucial runs
Joe Root and Ben Duckett shared a partnership for the fourth wicket. However, their partnership was broken when Duckett was caught at slip off Ben Sears's bowling. Duckett scored 36 before being caught at slip off Ben Sears's bowling. Emilio Gay managed to hit a boundary off Mitchell Santner in the final over of a dramatic day. Gay is unbeaten on six with Root at the crease on 9*.
Match progress
New Zealand frustrate England in the morning session
The visitors resumed the day on a score of 120/3 with a lead of 204 runs. And then they went on to set England a target of 373. Daryl Mitchell was unscathed on 26 at stumps on Day 3. He ended up scoring a resilient unbeaten century off 241 balls, hitting a six and 10 fours. Earlier, New Zealand had a tough first session but managed to score 60 runs in 25 overs with just one wicket falling. Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra frustrated England on a pitch that continued to offer uneven bounce. The duo added 129 runs for the fourth wicket.
Ravindra
Ravindra falls for 94
Ravindra, who resumed Day 4 on a score of 60*, missed his ton. He ended up hammering 94 off 149 balls. He slammed his seventh half-century in Tests. He also has five tons, thereby projecting an incredible conversion rate. Across 24 Tests (44 innings), Ravindra has racked up 1,865 runs at an average of 47.82. Notably, the Kiwi all-rounder averages 45-plus in both home (47.21) and away (47.21) conditions.
Daryl
Mitchell clocks his 6th century in Tests
With this knock of 100*, Mitchell raced to 2,411 runs from 39 matches (62 innings) at 43.05. He clocked his 6th century (50s: 16). As per ESPNcricinfo, Mitchell averages a solid 56.71 versus England from 13 matches. He owns 1,191 runs with the help of four hundreds and 8 fifties. Meanwhile, in 20 away matches (home of opposition), Mitchell has amassed 1,351 runs at 45.03. He recorded his 4th hundred (50s: 8).
England
England bowlers summary
Jofra Archer bowled 20 overs (4 maidens) and clocked 4/53. Gus Atkinson did well. He bowled 22 overs (6 maidens) and clocked 2/50. Josh Tongue managed 0/75 from 14 overs. Spinner Shoaib Bashir picked 1/42 from 13 overs. He bowled 1 maiden. Stokes was solid. He bowled 25 overs and managed 2/49, bowling 5 maidens.