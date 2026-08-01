Lord's Test: England struggle on rain-affected Day 1 against Pakistan

Captain Joe Root was dismissed cheaply by Mohammad Abbas for just four runs. Ben Duckett (17) and Emilio Gay (8) also fell early.

As the weather cleared, England's middle order tried to stabilize the innings.

Jordan Cox scored a patient 55 off 105 balls, forming a crucial partnership of 67 runs with Jamie Smith (61 off 97 balls).

Smith was England's top scorer for the day before he was bowled out by Mohammad Ali.