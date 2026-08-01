Lord's Test: England struggle on rain-affected Day 1 against Pakistan
What's the story
England struggled on a rain-affected first day of the second Test against Pakistan at Lord's, ending the day at 248/9. Only 56 overs were possible as the umpires paused play due to bad light before things came to an end. The match started late due to heavy rain, and England's innings got off to a rocky start with three wickets falling for just 36 runs in the first session. Here's more.
Recovery attempt
Cox, Smith score fifties for England
Captain Joe Root was dismissed cheaply by Mohammad Abbas for just four runs. Ben Duckett (17) and Emilio Gay (8) also fell early.
As the weather cleared, England's middle order tried to stabilize the innings.
Jordan Cox scored a patient 55 off 105 balls, forming a crucial partnership of 67 runs with Jamie Smith (61 off 97 balls).
Smith was England's top scorer for the day before he was bowled out by Mohammad Ali.
Bowling brilliance
Pakistan bowlers shine on Day 1
Pakistan's bowlers, led by Abbas and Ali, made the most of the overcast conditions at Lord's.
Abbas took four wickets for 56 runs from 15 overs while Ali picked up 3 scalps for 67 runs from 17 overs.
Their efforts were instrumental in restricting England to a low score on Day 1.
The match will resume on Friday with England looking to build on their innings and Pakistan aiming to take early wickets.
Information
Gus Atkinson frustrates Pakistan
Gus Atkinson frustrated Pakistan with a solid unbeaten 34 off 27 balls. He shared a 35-run stand alongside Smith before also putting on 21 runs with Jofra Archer (14). Atkinson has slammed five fours during his stay at the crease.
Brook
Harry Brook surpasses 3,500 runs in Test cricket
Harry Brook completed a milestone of 3,500 runs in Test cricket.
Brook, who is England's vice-captain in the format, achieved the mark with his 14th run.
Brook went on to be dismissed for a paltry 15 with England getting reduced to 77/4 in the 18th over.
Brook raced to 3,501 runs for England from 40 matches (68 innings) at an average of 53.04. He owns 10 hundreds and 19 fifties.
Cox
2nd fifty in England colors for Cox
Cox's 55-run knock was laced with 7 fours. His 55 comes after a well made 73 in the 1st match at Headingley, Leeds.
In three matches, Cox has amassed 180 runs from 4 innings at 45 (50s: 2).
Before this series, he managed scores worth 27 and 25 versus New Zealand.
As per Cricinfo, Cox now has 4,270 runs in First-Class cricket. From 66 matches (104 innings), he owns 16 fifties (100s: 12).
Jamie
Smith slams his 9th fifty in Tests
Smith's knock was laced with 10 fours. He has raced to a tally of 1,473 runs from 24 matches (41 innings) at 39.81.
He smashed his 9th fifty for England (100s: 2).
In 5 matches against Pakistan (7 innings), Smith has amassed 236 runs at 33.71 (50s: 2).
Meanwhile, in 16 home matches, Smith owns 1,112 runs at 48.34 (100s: 2, 50s: 7).
Overall in First-Class cricket, Smith has racked up 5,607 runs from 92 matches (145 innings) at 42-plus (100s: 14, 50s: 26).
Abbas
Mohammad Abbas races to 900 First-Class wickets
Abbas reached the milestone of 900 First-Class wickets. The veteran got to the feat with his 2nd strike.
He dismissed Gay and Duckett to reach the milestone.
Abbas also got Root before dismissing Archer in the 3rd session.
He has 902 FC scalps, clocking his 36th four-fer. Abbas has a chance of converting the same to 58 five-wicket hauls on Friday.
The pacer now owns 123 wickets from 32 matches for Pakistan (56 innings) at an average of 22-plus.
Twitter Post
Done!
Play abandoned for the day due to bad light.— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 27, 2026
We'll continue our first innings tomorrow on 248/9 🏏
Match Centre: https://t.co/Z9bsIoMyb6 pic.twitter.com/4LBQqlCmhb