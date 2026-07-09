England, India to clash in historic Lord's women's Test: Details

Kaur

Indian skipper Harmanpreet calls for 'many more Test matches'

"As a cricketer, we definitely want to be part of many Test matches. But I think that's totally the higher authorities' call," Indian skipper Harmanpreet said on the eve of the Lord's Test. "Till now, I have seen all the highs and lows, and I have seen women's cricket growing all these years. I think we are in the right hands, and they're the right ones to take the call," she added.