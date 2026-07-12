These England batters have multiple centuries in T20Is
What's the story
India suffered a disappointing 4-0 series defeat to England after losing the fifth T20I at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. England racked up a mammoth 257/3 before restricting the visitors to 201/8. Jos Buttler was the Player of the Match, having scored a 64-ball 131. According to ESPNcricinfo, Buttler became the second English batter with multiple centuries in the format. Here's who he joined.
#1
Philip Salt: 4 centuries
Buttler's opening partner, Philip Salt, tops this list with four T20I tons. Salt is only behind Australia's Glenn Maxwell and India's Suryakumar Yadav in terms of T20I tons (5 each). In a stellar T20I career, Salt has smashed 1,852 runs from 65 T20Is at an average of 34.94. His tally includes a strike rate of over 163 (163.74).
#2
Jos Buttler: 2 centuries
As mentioned, Buttler joined Salt on this elite list. The former England captain now has two tons in addition to 28 half-centuries in the format. Buttler is also England's highest run-scorer in T20Is. From 160 games, the right-handed batter has racked up 4,212 runs at an average of 33.96. His tally includes a strike rate of 148.93 and 186 sixes.
Information
Second-highest individual score for England in T20Is
According to ESPNcricinfo, Buttler now owns the second-highest individual score for England in T20Is. He is only behind Salt, who smashed an unbeaten 141 against South Africa in Manchester last year.