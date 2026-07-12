Buttler slammed his second century in the Southampton T20I against India

These England batters have multiple centuries in T20Is

By Parth Dhall 04:54 pm Jul 12, 202604:54 pm

What's the story

India suffered a disappointing 4-0 series defeat to England after losing the fifth T20I at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. England racked up a mammoth 257/3 before restricting the visitors to 201/8. Jos Buttler was the Player of the Match, having scored a 64-ball 131. According to ESPNcricinfo, Buttler became the second English batter with multiple centuries in the format. Here's who he joined.