Why England could field second-string bowling attack during Australia T20Is
What's the story
According to a Daily Mail report, England are set to field a second-string bowling attack during the upcoming T20I series against hosts Australia. The move comes as part of an effort to keep key players fresh for Stephen Fleming's first Test series as head coach in South Africa this December. Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue, and Gus Atkinson are likely to be rested from the five T20Is Down Under.
Tour plan
Rested players to join for ODIs
The rested trio will still be part of the three ODIs against Australia between November 13 and 18.
However, they might get a break before joining for the official warm-up fixture between December 9 and 11. This is ahead of the three Tests in South Africa.
The decision means Sonny Baker, Saqib Mahmood, and Jamie Overton will play more senior roles during this period.
Strategic approach
McCullum on introducing new talent
Brendon McCullum, England's limited-overs coach, stressed the need to balance resources ahead of next summer's Ashes and World Cup.
He said they would look at priorities throughout the schedule and manage key players accordingly.
McCullum hinted that fast bowlers might be rested during T20s to introduce new talent into the team.
This strategy is aimed at expanding their talent pool in this format of cricket.
Information
England focus on ODI Rankings
England, who have been formidable in T20Is, now focus on climbing the ODI rankings ahead of the three-match series against Sri Lanka. The series starts in Chester-le-Street on Tuesday, with Harry Brook's team currently placed seventh, one spot behind their opponents.