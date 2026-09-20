3 reasons why England's T20I side could dominate for years

Brook, who smashed an unbeaten 114 (49) in the opener, is averaging nearly 50 this year (SR: 189.04).

Meanwhile, Jos Buttler, the highest run-scorer in T20Is, hammered 171 runs in the three-match series.

While Tom Banton struck 52 from 23 balls in Cardiff, Will Jacks won four player-of-the-match awards for this all-round show during this year's ICC T20 World Cup.

England aren't dependent on one batting superstar anymore to fire.