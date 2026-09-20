3 reasons why England's T20I side could dominate for years
What's the story
England became the top-ranked side in T20Is after a ruthless 3-0 sweep of Sri Lanka at home. The Harry Brook-led side thrashed the Lankans by 119 runs, six wickets and eight wickets, in the three games, respectively. England, who earlier beat India, are now on a seven-match winning streak in the format. Here are the reasons why England's T20I side could dominate for years.
#1
Match-winners aplenty in batting department
Brook, who smashed an unbeaten 114 (49) in the opener, is averaging nearly 50 this year (SR: 189.04).
Meanwhile, Jos Buttler, the highest run-scorer in T20Is, hammered 171 runs in the three-match series.
While Tom Banton struck 52 from 23 balls in Cardiff, Will Jacks won four player-of-the-match awards for this all-round show during this year's ICC T20 World Cup.
England aren't dependent on one batting superstar anymore to fire.
#2
Bowling firepower across phases
Bowling has also been among England's biggest strengths of late. They have firepower for every phase.
Jofra Archer brings raw pace, while the experienced Adil Rashid controls the middle overs. Liam Dawson accompanies Rashid with his left-arm spin, and Sonny Baker has been a revelation.
Even Jamie Overton is an exciting fast-bowling all-rounder. And all this is without the injured Sam Curran.
#3
Winning streak and domination
Since Brook became the white-ball captain, England have been ruling the roost. They have won 23 of their last 26 completed T20Is, according to Cricinfo.
This includes victories in their last seven T20Is, including a 4-0 series win against India at home.
During the Sri Lanka series, England smashed 254 in the opener and chased down 146 in 12.1 overs, showing their versatility.