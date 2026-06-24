Ben Stokes apologizes to teammates ahead of third NZ Test

Acknowledgment

If something goes wrong, be big enough to apologize: Stokes

Speaking about his apology to the team, Stokes said at a press conference, "It affected Joe, it affected the squad." He added that the situation had an effect on debutants as well. "It would be stupid and naive for me not to acknowledge that and address that," he said. The England captain emphasized taking responsibility as a leader within a group, saying if something goes wrong, one should be big enough to apologize properly.