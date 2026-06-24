Ben Stokes apologizes to teammates ahead of third NZ Test
What's the story
England cricket captain Ben Stokes has issued an apology to his teammates ahead of his return for the third Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge. The apology comes after an investigation into a breach of the team's midnight curfew and an incident at a London nightclub after England's victory in the series opener. Both Stokes and pace bowler Gus Atkinson were unavailable for the second Test, which England lost by 253 runs.
Investigation outcome
Stokes, Atkinson cleared but issued written warning
The Cricket Regulator has cleared Stokes and Atkinson of any "violent conduct," allowing their return to the XI for the third Test. However, a disciplinary hearing by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) found that they had "breached contractual obligations" and issued a written warning. Joe Root captained the side in Stokes's absence with Sonny Baker, Jordan Cox, and James Rew making their debuts in a much-changed side.
Acknowledgment
If something goes wrong, be big enough to apologize: Stokes
Speaking about his apology to the team, Stokes said at a press conference, "It affected Joe, it affected the squad." He added that the situation had an effect on debutants as well. "It would be stupid and naive for me not to acknowledge that and address that," he said. The England captain emphasized taking responsibility as a leader within a group, saying if something goes wrong, one should be big enough to apologize properly.
Relationship scrutiny
Me and Brendon were talking pretty much every day: Stokes
Stokes's relationship with head coach Brendon McCullum was under the scanner during the investigation. However, both have reaffirmed their alliance. "Me and Brendon were talking pretty much every day in the initial period," Stokes said. He added that they didn't plan on going through something like this together but it may have brought them closer in the future.
Support appreciation
Let time do its thing, says Stokes on Atkinson's return
Stokes praised the "love and support" he got from his teammates, cricket fans, and media during the investigation. He said he made an "active decision" to stay in regular contact with Atkinson. Stokes also urged Atkinson to "let time do its thing," assuring him that "eventually everything will be okay." Despite the events of the past fortnight, both players are now focused on their performance on the cricket pitch.
Brendon
McCullum spoke to Stokes directly
McCullum confirmed that he spoke to Stokes directly about the rumors when the latter rejoined the squad on Tuesday. "I said: 'Do you know where this has come from, the conversations around our relationship over the last six months?'" McCullum told reporters. McCullum said Stokes replied, "No, I have no idea," and then McCullum added, "As far as I'm concerned, I consider you a good friend."