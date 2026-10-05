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Home / News / Sports News / England to play warm-up match ahead of Australia ODIs: Details 
England to play warm-up match ahead of Australia ODIs: Details 
The game is part of their preparation (Image Source: X/@cricketcomau)

England to play warm-up match ahead of Australia ODIs: Details 

By Gaurav Tripathi
Oct 05, 2026
11:00 am
What's the story

England's cricket team will play a 50-over warm-up match against a Western Australia XI in Perth. The game is part of their preparation for an eight-match white-ball series against Australia, starting in November. The day game will be played at the WACA ground on November 7, ahead of the three-match ODI series beginning on November 13 at Perth Stadium.

Squad strategy

England and Australia's approach to squad selection

England are expected to send a near-full-strength ODI squad to Australia.

However, some of their Test stars may be rested for the five-match T20I series from November 21 to December 2.

This decision comes as they prepare for an upcoming Test tour of South Africa.

Meanwhile, Australia are also likely to manage some of their Test bowlers after a three-match Test tour of South Africa ends on October 31.

Past critique

England's warm-up game controversy during the last Ashes tour

England faced criticism for not scheduling a proper warm-up match in Perth before last year's Ashes tour.

They had played an intra-squad match on a slow surface at Lilac Hill, a club ground in Perth's eastern suburbs, instead.

However, this year, under white-ball coach Brendon McCullum, the ODI team has opted for a different approach to prepare for the upcoming series against Australia.

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Squad uncertainty

Concerns regarding the quality of WA XI

The quality of the WA XI remains uncertain as they started their season poorly.

The tour game comes in between an 11-day gap between two away Shield games in Adelaide and Melbourne.

It is unlikely that WA's Test and ODI players Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, and Cooper Connolly would be available just six days after the third Test in South Africa.

However, quicks Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, and Mahli Beardman could be possible inclusions depending on their fitness levels.

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