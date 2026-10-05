England to play warm-up match ahead of Australia ODIs: Details
What's the story
England's cricket team will play a 50-over warm-up match against a Western Australia XI in Perth. The game is part of their preparation for an eight-match white-ball series against Australia, starting in November. The day game will be played at the WACA ground on November 7, ahead of the three-match ODI series beginning on November 13 at Perth Stadium.
Squad strategy
England and Australia's approach to squad selection
England are expected to send a near-full-strength ODI squad to Australia.
However, some of their Test stars may be rested for the five-match T20I series from November 21 to December 2.
This decision comes as they prepare for an upcoming Test tour of South Africa.
Meanwhile, Australia are also likely to manage some of their Test bowlers after a three-match Test tour of South Africa ends on October 31.
Past critique
England's warm-up game controversy during the last Ashes tour
England faced criticism for not scheduling a proper warm-up match in Perth before last year's Ashes tour.
They had played an intra-squad match on a slow surface at Lilac Hill, a club ground in Perth's eastern suburbs, instead.
However, this year, under white-ball coach Brendon McCullum, the ODI team has opted for a different approach to prepare for the upcoming series against Australia.
Squad uncertainty
Concerns regarding the quality of WA XI
The quality of the WA XI remains uncertain as they started their season poorly.
The tour game comes in between an 11-day gap between two away Shield games in Adelaide and Melbourne.
It is unlikely that WA's Test and ODI players Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, and Cooper Connolly would be available just six days after the third Test in South Africa.
However, quicks Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, and Mahli Beardman could be possible inclusions depending on their fitness levels.