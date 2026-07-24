It's a privilege to replace Pep Guardiola, says Enzo Maresca
What's the story
Enzo Maresca has called it a "privilege" to take over as the manager of Manchester City from Pep Guardiola. The Italian coach was recently appointed as Guardiola's successor at the Etihad Stadium after the Catalan coach stepped down at the end of last season. Speaking at his formal unveiling, Maresca expressed his admiration for Guardiola and acknowledged the challenge ahead of him in this new role.
Admiration
Maresca hails Guardiola
Maresca was quoted saying, "First of all, I have to say that it's a privilege. I've said many times that I consider Pep probably the best coach in the world in the last 20, 25 years."
He emphasized that while taking over from such an accomplished manager is a challenge, he sees it as an opportunity to further build on City's success.
Twitter Post
Praise!
Enzo 💬 First of all, it’s a privilege because the reason why the club decides to go for me... I said many times, I consider Pep [Guardiola] the best coach in the world in the last 20 to 25 years. It’s a challenge, it's nice and it’s a privilege... It’s a challenge to do the… pic.twitter.com/LcZXIZiqSH— Manchester City (@ManCity) July 24, 2026
Legacy
Maresca confident about City's continued success
Guardiola left Manchester City as the most successful manager in the club's history, having won 20 trophies during his 10-year tenure.
Maresca is confident that the club is well-structured for continued success.
He said, "I think the organization is the main thing. They had three managers in 17 years. This is not normal, it doesn't happen often."
Guardiola
Guardiola left Man City after 10 successive seasons
Guardiola left Manchester City after 10 trophy-laden seasons.
He ended up winning 20 trophies, including six Premier League honors, 5 Carabao Cups, three FA Cups, one Champions League, one FIFA Club World Cup, one UEFA Super Cup and three Community Shields.
He was also a two-time FA Cup runner-up and a one-time Champions League runner-up.
Across 593 matches as Man City boss, he won 416 games.
In addition he clocked 87 draws and 90 defeats. His win percentage was 70.2.
Rodri
Maresca also has his say on Rodri
Maresca also confirmed midfielder Rodri is set to undergo minor back surgery on Monday.
He also quashed rumours regarding his future.
Rodri has been linked with a move to Real Madrid and has previously admitted "you cannot turn down the best clubs in the world".
"Around big players, there is always speculation. I am not worried about that; it is normal. They won the World Cup and he was the best player."
"Every manager would want Rodri because he is a top player," Maresca added.
Maresca
Maresca's managerial journey
Maresca, 46, was Guardiola's assistant during Manchester City's treble-winning season in 2023.
He also managed the club's Elite Development Squad to the Premier League 2 title in his only season in charge (2020-21).
He helped Leicester City win the Championship title in 2023-24 and help them earn Premier League promotion.
He joined Chelsea next and won the UEFA Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup titles.
He then left the Blues in his second season by mutual consent and has now taken the Man City job.