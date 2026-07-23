Rodri to undergo back surgery, could miss Premier League start

Rodri's back surgery could see him miss Manchester City's Premier League opener against Bournemouth on August 23.

The news comes as a major blow for City, who were already expecting Rodri to miss the Community Shield clash with Arsenal due to his World Cup commitments.

After Bournemouth, City are scheduled to play Crystal Palace (away), Coventry (home), Manchester United (away), and Sunderland (home) before the September international break.