Rodri to undergo back surgery, could miss Premier League start
What's the story
Manchester City midfielder Rodri is set to undergo minor back surgery, casting doubt on his availability for the start of the Premier League season. The 30-year-old player recently captained Spain to a World Cup victory and was awarded the tournament's Golden Ball for his outstanding performance. However, he now requires treatment for a back issue, as per Sky Sports News.
Injury impact
Rodri's absence could impact City's early season fixtures
Rodri's back surgery could see him miss Manchester City's Premier League opener against Bournemouth on August 23.
The news comes as a major blow for City, who were already expecting Rodri to miss the Community Shield clash with Arsenal due to his World Cup commitments.
After Bournemouth, City are scheduled to play Crystal Palace (away), Coventry (home), Manchester United (away), and Sunderland (home) before the September international break.
Career challenges
Rodri's injury history and Real Madrid speculation
Rodri's upcoming surgery comes after a difficult couple of years marred by injuries.
He suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in September 2024, limiting his appearances to just three Premier League matches that season.
Further injury issues restricted him to 21 top-flight outings last season.
Despite these challenges, he has a year left on his City contract and has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.
Forward outlook
Rodri hopes to inspire younger generations through his journey
Reflecting on his struggles with injury, Rodri said he hopes to be an inspiration for younger generations.
"I just want the new generations to see my example as an opportunity. When you go down, you can rise again," he told Fox Sports after Spain's World Cup triumph.
Despite his desire to play in his home country and preference for a move to Real Madrid, no concrete offer has been made yet.
Rodri
Rodri has won numerous trophies with Manchester City
Since joining Manchester City, Rodri has won 13 trophies under former manager Pep Guardiola.
This includes four Premier League titles and one Champions League.
Last season, he won his 3rd Carabao Cup with City, who defeated Arsenal 2-0 in the final.
Later on, he lifted the FA Cup as well.
Rodri has so far made 298 appearances for City in all competitions, scoring 28 goals.