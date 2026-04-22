Chelsea winger Estevao's FIFA World Cup participation in doubt: Details

Chelsea winger Estevao's participation in the upcoming FIFA World Cup for Brazil is now uncertain, following a season-ending hamstring injury. The 18-year-old player sustained the injury during Chelsea's recent 1-0 loss to Manchester United at home. He was forced off the pitch after pulling up and subsequent scans revealed a hamstring strain, ruling him out of Chelsea's remaining matches this season.

Recovery prospects Brazil's coach Ancelotti may not take Estevao to World Cup Despite the injury, sources close to Estevao have told BBC Sport that he will be fit to play in the tournament. However, it remains uncertain if Brazil's coach Carlo Ancelotti will take the risk of including him in the squad considering his inability to prove fitness ahead of group stages. Estevao has been a regular pick in Ancelotti's Brazil squad leading up to this summer's World Cup in North America.

Emotional impact Estevao has scored 8 goals this season Estevao was visibly upset as he left the field against Manchester United, with Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior saying "He was crying at half-time. I'm really devastated for him." This is the second time this season that Estevao has suffered a hamstring injury. He has scored eight goals and provided four assists in 36 appearances during his debut season at Stamford Bridge after joining from Brazilian club Palmeiras for an initial £29m fee which could rise by a further £51m through add-ons.

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