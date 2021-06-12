Euro 2020: Denmark-Finland game suspended after Christian Eriksen collapses

Christian Eriksen collapsed during Denmark's Euro 2020 clash against Finland

Inter Milan mid-fielder Christian Eriksen collapsed during the first half of Denmark's match against Finland in the ongoing edition of the European Championships. The match has been suspended after Eriksen collapsed and fell over as he went to receive a throw-in. He received CPR on the pitch as his distraught teammates surrounded him. Here are further details on the same.

Match suspended due to a medical emergency

Eriksen has been transferred to the hospital

Eriksen was moved away from the pitch on a stretcher by the medical team. There were pictures circulated where Eriksen was seen conscious and wearing an oxygen mask. A statement from UEFA next read that the player was transferred to a hospital in Copenhagen and his condition has stabilized.

UEFA issues statement regarding Eriksen

A statement released by UEFA read: "Following the medical emergency involving Denmark's player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET. The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilized."

Eriksen undergoing further examinations

As per Fabrizio Romano, an official statement from Denmark has been issued saying that Eriksen is awake and is undergoing further examinations. "Christian Eriksen is AWAKE and is undergoing further examinations at Rigshospitalet," Romano's tweet read.

Eriksen simply fell to the ground

Eriksen wasn't involved in any collision during the first half and he simply fell to the ground while collecting a throw-in. Players from both sides called for medical attention instantly, which was summoned by the referee Anthony Taylor. The doctors ran over to Eriksen and started treatment as the players were seen in utter shock and disbelief.

England football team cancel media conference

The England football team cancelled a planned media conference to preview their opening game against Croatia. The Football Association (FA) said: "Our thoughts this evening are with Christian Eriksen and his family, and all connected with the Danish Football Union."

What more do we know about Eriksen?

Romano also tweeted that the former Tottenham player breathes and can speak. "Christian Eriksen breathes and can speak. He's awake". Martin Schoots, Eriksen agent, just told this to NPO Radio1 after speaking with Christian's father, reports @OzcanAkyol."

Eriksen breathes and can speak