Christian Eriksen had suffered cardiac arrest, confirms Denmark team doctor

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Jun 14, 2021, 04:26 pm

Denmark team doctor confirms that Christian Eriksen had suffered a cardiac arrest

Denmark football team's doctor has confirmed that Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest when he collapsed during his side's Euro 2020 opening match against Finland. The team doctor informed about the development on Sunday but said the reason remains unclear. Mid-fielder Eriksen was rushed to hospital after collapsing during the game against Finland, sending all football lovers in a state of shock.

Surgery

Eriksen underwent a surgery after collapsing

Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen informed that Eriksen underwent surgery post his collapse on Saturday. "He was gone; we did cardiac resuscitation, it was a cardiac arrest. We got him back after one defibrillation," Boesen said. He added, "The exams that have been done so far look fine. We don't have an explanation as to why it happened."

Incident

What happened to Eriksen?

Eriksen collapsed during the first half of Denmark's match against Finland in the ongoing edition of the European Championships. He fell down while running near the left touchline as he went to receive a throw-in. The Inter Milan mid-fielder received CPR on the pitch as his distraught teammates surrounded him. The match remained suspended till he was admitted to the hospital.

Statement

UEFA informed about the well-being of Eriksen

Eriksen was taken off the pitch on a stretcher by the medical team. There were pictures circulated on social media where Eriksen was seen conscious and wearing an oxygen mask. An hour later, UEFA released a statement, revealing that the player was transferred to a hospital in Copenhagen, and his condition has stabilized. Wishes from all around the world poured in for Eriksen.

Information

Eriksen wasn't involved in any collision during the first half

Eriksen wasn't involved in any collision during the first half of the match. He simply fell to the ground while collecting a throw-in. Players from both sides called for medical attention instantly, which was initially summoned by the referee Anthony Taylor.

Match

Finland won the match that restarted nearly two hours later

The Group B match between Denmark and Finland was halted after the horrific incident. It eventually restarted an hour and 45 minutes later. Notably, Finland won their first game at a major tournament after beating Denmark 1-0. Joel Pohjanpalo scored their only goal in the 59th minute. He scored Finland's first-ever goal at the European Championships, also their first shot in the tournament.

Football stars pay tribute to Eriksen

A number of football stars have paid tribute to Eriksen after the incident. In the WC Qualifiers 2021, South Korea's Son Heung-min dedicated his 66th-minute goal in the 2-1 win against Lebanon to Eriksen. Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku, Eriksen's Inter Milan teammate, upon scoring his first goal in the game against Russia, ran to the camera and shouted, "Chris, stay strong, I love you!"

Twitter Post

England captain Harry Kane wishes Eriksen a speedy recovery

Heros

The heroes who brought back Eriksen to life

Eriksen, who has represented Denmark in 109 matches, was brought to life by an alert medical team. The team doctor stated that Eriksen's pulse had stopped as the medical team tried to save him in front of traumatized players. They gave him CPR on the pitch itself after he collapsed. "The help came really fast. We managed to get Christian back," stated Boesen.

What next?

Will Eriksen play again?

Eriksen started his professional career in 2009/10. He has represented Ajax, Tottenham Hotspur, and Inter Milan ever since. It remains to be seen if he enters the football pitch again after the harrowing episode. Sanjay Sharma, sports cardiology professor, who worked with Eriksen at Tottenham Hotspur, said, "He did die. Would the medical professional allow him to die again? The answer is no."