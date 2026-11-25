Real's attacking threat begins with Kylian Mbappe's extraordinary finishing ability.

His pace, movement and clinical instincts make him dangerous against virtually any defensive setup.

Jude Bellingham adds creativity and late runs into the penalty area, while the supporting attackers provide width and unpredictability.

Real are top of the 2026-27 Champions League standings and have scored 18 goals scored from 5 matches.

In La Liga, Jose Mourinho's men have bagged 33 goals from 13 matches.