F1: Lando Norris signs new McLaren deal, committing to 2030
What's the story
Reigning Formula 1 world champion Lando Norris has signed a contract extension with McLaren, keeping him with the team until at least 2030. The new deal, announced after his recent victory in the Netherlands, includes "a multi-year option to commit beyond that date." This comes as a major boost for McLaren as they look to build on their recent successes in F1 racing.
Career trajectory
Norris delighted to extend McLaren stay
Norris, who won his first title in 2025, said he was delighted to extend his stay with McLaren. He emphasized the team's potential to keep winning and achieve more championships.
Team principal Andrea Stella praised Norris as an exceptional driver who combines natural speed with maturity and consistency.
Stella also highlighted his commitment to McLaren, calling him a special human being valued by everyone in the team.
Team dynamics
Norris breaks David Coulthard's record of Grand Prix starts
Norris is in his eighth season with McLaren, having made his F1 debut with the team at 19.
He holds a team record of 163 Grand Prix starts, surpassing David Coulthard's previous mark of 150.
McLaren's other driver Oscar Piastri also signed an extension last year until at least the end of the 2028 season.
Stella said Norris's extension gives them continuity and confidence in their direction as a team.
Team impact
Norris and Piastri helped McLaren win successive constructors' titles
Norris has been instrumental in McLaren's transformation from a midfield team to one of the front-runners.
He and Piastri helped the team win their first constructors' title in 26 years in 2024.
The following season, he won his maiden drivers' title after a fierce battle with his teammate and Verstappen.
McLaren won their 2nd successive constructors' title in 2025.
Words
McLaren is my home, says Norris
"McLaren is my home, and I'm very pleased to be signing a new contract to keep me with the team until at least 2030," said Norris, as per Sky Sports News.
"When I started this journey nine years ago, I was clear about the goals I wanted to achieve: to get McLaren back to the front and to win championships."
Information
Decoding Norris's stats at McLaren
Norris has made 163 starts for McLaren in F1. He has been a race winner 13 times and has gained a podium finish on 48 occassions. He also earned pole position 18 times. In F1 2026 season, he is currently fourth. He owns 2 wins and four podium finishes.
Twitter Post
Home!
There's no place like home 🥰#McLarenF1 | #LN4MoreYears pic.twitter.com/MlnSJFOri4— McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team (@McLarenF1) August 29, 2026