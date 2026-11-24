A look at fastest double-centuries in List A cricket
What's the story
Teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shattered multiple records, powering India to a record-breaking win in the 2026 ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars match against the UAE in Doha on Tuesday. India A chased down 250 in a mere 14.2 overs, riding on an incredible double-century by Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old smashed a staggering 204 off 53 balls. Take a look at the fastest List A double-tons.
#1
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: 52 balls vs UAE, Doha, 2026
Sooryavanshi, who took India A to a magnificent win against the UAE, now has the fastest List A double-century.
The Indian batter took 28 balls for his ton, 40 for his 150, and 52 for his double-century, all fastest in List A cricket.
Sooryavanshi hammered 28 sixes, also the most by a player in an innings in professional cricket, according to Cricbuzz.
#2
Chad Bowes: 103 balls vs Otago, Christchurch, 2024
In Doha, Sooryavanshi broke the record of Chad Bowes, who slammed a double-ton off 103 balls for Canterbury against Otago in 2024.
The Ford Trophy game in Christchurch saw Bowes slam 205 off 110 balls, a knock laced with 27 fours and 7 sixes. He powered Canterbury to a mammoth 343/9 in 50 overs.
The side later won by 240 runs.
#3
N Jagadeesan: 114 balls vs Arunachal, Bengaluru, 2022
In the 2022 Vijay Hazare Trophy encounter, Tamil Nadu's Narayan Jagadeesan entered the record books with his 114-ball double-century against Arunachal Pradesh.
He slammed 277 off 141 balls (25 fours and 15 sixes), the highest individual score in List A cricket. This involved a 416-run opening stand with Sai Sudharsan (154).
The duo propelled TN to a record 506/2. AP later perished for 71.