Sooryavanshi, who took India A to a magnificent win against the UAE, now has the fastest List A double-century.

The Indian batter took 28 balls for his ton, 40 for his 150, and 52 for his double-century, all fastest in List A cricket.

Sooryavanshi hammered 28 sixes, also the most by a player in an innings in professional cricket, according to Cricbuzz.