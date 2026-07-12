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Batters with fastest T20I fifties against India (by balls)
Harry Brook led England from the front in Southampton

Batters with fastest T20I fifties against India (by balls)

By Parth Dhall
Jul 12, 2026
09:17 pm
What's the story

England claimed a magnificent 4-0 series win against India after sealing the fifth T20I at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. England racked up a mammoth 257/3 before restricting the visitors to 201/8. While centurion Jos Buttler was the Player of the Match, Harry Brook led from the front. According to Cricbuzz, Brook recorded the joint second-fastest half-century against India in the shortest format.

#1

Marco Jansen: 16 balls in Centurion, 2024

South Africa's Marco Jansen owns the fastest half-century against India in T20Is. In the 2024 Centurion T20I, the left-arm seamer smashed a 17-ball 54 to keep the Proteas alive in the run chase of 220. His exploits came at No. 7 after SA were down to 142/5. Jansen, who brought up his half-century off 16 balls, hammered 4 fours and 5 sixes.

#2

Cameron Green: 19 balls in Hyderabad, 2022

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green held this record before Jansen, having scored a 19-ball half-century against India. In 2022, the 3rd T20I at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium saw Australia post 186/7 against India. Opening the innings, Green smashed 52 off 21 balls (7 fours and 3 sixes). However, India won by six wickets in the final over.

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#3

Jacob Bethell: 19 balls in Mumbai, 2026

Despite England's defeat to India in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup semi-final, Jacob Bethell played a resounding knock. Bethell smashed a 48-ball 105 as England fell just seven runs short of chasing a mammoth 254 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. With England down to 95/4, Bethell single-handedly took England close to the finish line. He earlier raced to his half-century in 19 balls.

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Information

Harry Brook: 19 balls in Southampton, 2026

As mentioned, Brook is the latest batter to hit a T20I half-century against India in fewer than 20 balls. He smashed an unbeaten 95 off 45 balls, a knock laced with 4 fours and 8 sixes.

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