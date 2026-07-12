Batters with fastest T20I fifties against India (by balls)

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Marco Jansen: 16 balls in Centurion, 2024

South Africa's Marco Jansen owns the fastest half-century against India in T20Is. In the 2024 Centurion T20I, the left-arm seamer smashed a 17-ball 54 to keep the Proteas alive in the run chase of 220. His exploits came at No. 7 after SA were down to 142/5. Jansen, who brought up his half-century off 16 balls, hammered 4 fours and 5 sixes.