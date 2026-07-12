Batters with fastest T20I fifties against India (by balls)
What's the story
England claimed a magnificent 4-0 series win against India after sealing the fifth T20I at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. England racked up a mammoth 257/3 before restricting the visitors to 201/8. While centurion Jos Buttler was the Player of the Match, Harry Brook led from the front. According to Cricbuzz, Brook recorded the joint second-fastest half-century against India in the shortest format.
#1
Marco Jansen: 16 balls in Centurion, 2024
South Africa's Marco Jansen owns the fastest half-century against India in T20Is. In the 2024 Centurion T20I, the left-arm seamer smashed a 17-ball 54 to keep the Proteas alive in the run chase of 220. His exploits came at No. 7 after SA were down to 142/5. Jansen, who brought up his half-century off 16 balls, hammered 4 fours and 5 sixes.
#2
Cameron Green: 19 balls in Hyderabad, 2022
Australian all-rounder Cameron Green held this record before Jansen, having scored a 19-ball half-century against India. In 2022, the 3rd T20I at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium saw Australia post 186/7 against India. Opening the innings, Green smashed 52 off 21 balls (7 fours and 3 sixes). However, India won by six wickets in the final over.
#3
Jacob Bethell: 19 balls in Mumbai, 2026
Despite England's defeat to India in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup semi-final, Jacob Bethell played a resounding knock. Bethell smashed a 48-ball 105 as England fell just seven runs short of chasing a mammoth 254 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. With England down to 95/4, Bethell single-handedly took England close to the finish line. He earlier raced to his half-century in 19 balls.
Information
Harry Brook: 19 balls in Southampton, 2026
As mentioned, Brook is the latest batter to hit a T20I half-century against India in fewer than 20 balls. He smashed an unbeaten 95 off 45 balls, a knock laced with 4 fours and 8 sixes.