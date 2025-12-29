A look at fastest women to 10,000 international runs

Star batter Smriti Mandhana powered India to a 30-run win over Sri Lanka in the 4th WT20I at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. She hammered a 48-ball 80, helping India compile 221/2 in 20 overs. In the process, she completed 10,000 runs across formats. According to ESPNcricinfo, Mandhana became the fastest woman to 10,000 international runs. Here are the key stats.

#1 Smriti Mandhana: 280 innings Mandhana became only the second Indian woman to complete 10,000 international runs. She is the fourth woman to do so. The Indian opener touched this mark in her 280th innings, now the fastest among women. As of now, Mandhana owns 4,102 runs at 29.94 in 157 WT20Is. She also has 5322 and 629 runs in WODIs and WTests, respectively. Mandhana owns 17 international tons.

#2 Mithali Raj: 291 innings In Thiruvananthapuram, Mandhana surpassed the legendary Mithali Raj, who completed 10,000 international runs in 291 innings. Mithali is the only player with 6,000-plus runs in WODIs. In 232 matches, she racked up 7,805 runs at an incredible average of 50.68 (7 tons). Mithali also compiled 2,364 and 699 runs in WT20Is and WTests, respectively. She owns eight centuries across formats.