A look at fastest women to 10,000 international runs
Star batter Smriti Mandhana powered India to a 30-run win over Sri Lanka in the 4th WT20I at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. She hammered a 48-ball 80, helping India compile 221/2 in 20 overs. In the process, she completed 10,000 runs across formats. According to ESPNcricinfo, Mandhana became the fastest woman to 10,000 international runs. Here are the key stats.
Smriti Mandhana: 280 innings
Mandhana became only the second Indian woman to complete 10,000 international runs. She is the fourth woman to do so. The Indian opener touched this mark in her 280th innings, now the fastest among women. As of now, Mandhana owns 4,102 runs at 29.94 in 157 WT20Is. She also has 5322 and 629 runs in WODIs and WTests, respectively. Mandhana owns 17 international tons.
Mithali Raj: 291 innings
In Thiruvananthapuram, Mandhana surpassed the legendary Mithali Raj, who completed 10,000 international runs in 291 innings. Mithali is the only player with 6,000-plus runs in WODIs. In 232 matches, she racked up 7,805 runs at an incredible average of 50.68 (7 tons). Mithali also compiled 2,364 and 699 runs in WT20Is and WTests, respectively. She owns eight centuries across formats.
Charlotte Edwards: 308 innings
England's Charlotte Edwards occupies the third spot on this elite list. She took 308 innings to complete 10,000 international runs. The majority of her runs came in WODIs. In 191 matches, she hammered 5,992 runs, the second-most in the format at present. Her tally includes 9 tons. The former English top-order batter also amassed 2,605 and 1,676 runs in WT20Is and WTests, respectively.