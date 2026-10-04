3rd ODI: Shubman Gill highlights areas of concern after defeat

In the third ODI, India scored a massive 351 runs for the loss of seven wickets.

The innings was built on a stellar second-wicket partnership of 137 runs between Rohit Sharma (92) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (57).

KL Rahul also contributed with an unbeaten 129 off 87 balls, his highest score in ODIs.

However, West Indies captain Shai Hope's unbeaten knock of 162 at a strike rate of 113.29 helped his team chase down the target successfully.