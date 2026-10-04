3rd ODI: Shubman Gill highlights areas of concern after defeat
What's the story
Indian cricket team captain Shubman Gill has expressed his satisfaction with the team's performance in the recently concluded ODI series against West Indies. Despite losing the final match by five wickets, India won the three-match series 2-1. Gill acknowledged that while there were many positives to take away from the series, areas like fielding and death bowling need immediate attention and improvement.
Match highlights
West Indies beat India in 3rd ODI to avoid whitewash
In the third ODI, India scored a massive 351 runs for the loss of seven wickets.
The innings was built on a stellar second-wicket partnership of 137 runs between Rohit Sharma (92) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (57).
KL Rahul also contributed with an unbeaten 129 off 87 balls, his highest score in ODIs.
However, West Indies captain Shai Hope's unbeaten knock of 162 at a strike rate of 113.29 helped his team chase down the target successfully.
Post-match analysis
Death bowling and fielding key concerns for Gill
Gill admitted that there were times when they weren't sure whether to attack or defend while bowling in death overs.
"I feel sometimes we are not really clear whether we are attacking or we are defending, especially when we are bowling in the death overs," Gill said at the presentation
"One-day[ers] is such a game, if the opposition is five or six down, you are never really sure what fields to take, whether we are going for the death too early or we are still, you know, bowling kind of like middle overs. I think these are some areas which definitely we need to be better at."
Tactical decisions
Gill explains decision to hold back Kuldeep Yadav
Gill clarified his decision to hold back wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav's remaining overs due to an injury scare with Gurnoor Brar.
He said there was uncertainty over Brar's return and wanted Yadav's couple of overs for the end of the match.
On his early dismissal by Jayden Seales, Gill expressed disappointment but felt he couldn't have done much differently on that ball.
Future focus
Looking ahead for Team India
Gill looked ahead to future challenges, including a five-match ODI series in New Zealand in November.
He stressed the need for improvement in fielding and greater clarity while bowling in death overs.
He said, "Our fielding could be much better. Overall in the series, I think we dropped around six or seven catches, which is not a good sign leading up to the World Cup."