Gianni Infantino hits back at FIFA World Cup critics
What's the story
FIFA President Gianni Infantino has hit back at critics of the World Cup, accusing them of spreading hate and false narratives. In an open letter published on FIFA's Instagram accounts on Monday, Infantino defended the tournament as a successful celebration of unity, safety, and inclusion. He said that detractors had overlooked the joy experienced by millions during Spain's victory in the tournament hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
Response to criticism
Infantino's passionate defense of the tournament
In the post, Infantino wrote, "You were so consumed by hate and criticism that you missed it all."
He added that while critics sit behind their screens spreading hate and false rumors, FIFA is on the front lines organizing and delivering the best show in the world.
Infantino emphasized there was no violence or incidents during the tournament, only joy and happiness.
"We experienced no violence, no incidents, 100% safety and security, only joy and happiness!"
Addressing issues
Criticism of the World Cup
FIFA faced criticism over US visa restrictions affecting supporters and officials from several countries, as well as concerns involving teams from conflict-hit regions.
Infantino's letter also came after FIFA suspended an automatic one-match ban imposed on US striker Folarin Balogun after Donald Trump's intervention.
Officiating decisions in Argentina's last-16 victory over Egypt were also criticized, particularly by Egypt manager Hossam Hassan.
Refereeing defense
Infantino addresses refereeing and disciplinary decisions
In his letter, Infantino defended the refereeing and disciplinary decisions criticized during the tournament as routine in various competitions worldwide.
He said, "Potentially mistaken red or yellow cards or subsequent decisions not to ban players in certain situations are routine and widely accepted in some of the biggest leagues worldwide."
Infantino also addressed visa controversies by highlighting countries facing political tensions, domestic crises, and health challenges that participated in this year's World Cup.
Unifying force
Infantino on entry issues for Somali referee
Infantino addressed entry issues, such as Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan being barred from entering the US despite having a valid visa.
He insisted that "Iran entered the United States without incident or conflict."
Infantino stressed that football is about peace, not politics.
He also pointed out that countries facing serious health issues or other challenges were granted visas to participate in this year's World Cup.
Tournament
Spain's first title since 2010
The 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain in New Jersey ended in a 1-0 victory for the latter.
The match, which saw Ferran Torres score in the 106th minute, witnessed a major confrontation between players from both teams after the final whistle.
The post-match celebrations were marred by a scuffle between Argentina's Leandro Paredes and Spain's Eric Garcia.
This was Spain's second World Cup title after their first win in 2010.