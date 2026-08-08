Andrew Flintoff resigns as England Lions head coach: Details
What's the story
Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff has announced his resignation as the head coach of the England Lions. The decision comes less than two years after he took over the role in September 2024. Flintoff, 48, had taken up this position after returning to cricket following a serious accident while filming for Top Gear.
New beginnings
Flintoff to focus on BBL role
Flintoff, who is among England's greatest ever all-rounders, will now focus on his new role as the head coach of Sydney Thunder in Australia's Big Bash League (BBL).
He had taken up this position in June.
Expressing his gratitude to those involved with England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Flintoff said, "I'd like to thank the coaches and staff for all their passion, tireless work and support they give every day."
Coaching commitments
ECB permitted Flintoff to skip 2 4-day matches
Initially, Flintoff was supposed to juggle his Lions duties with his Sydney Thunder role.
The ECB had permitted him to skip two four-day matches in South Africa during winter for BBL commitments.
However, he has now decided to leave the Lions role completely.
ECB men's performance director Ed Barney praised Flintoff's contribution during his tenure, saying he had a major impact on young players.
Coaching impact
Mike Yardy to take charge of England Lions
Barney further lauded Flintoff for creating an environment that supports and pushes excellence at all times.
He said, "Coaches have also flourished alongside him, whether early in their coaching journey or with decades of experience."
The ECB has confirmed that Mike Yardy will take charge of the England Lions for their upcoming four-day match against a Professional County Club Select XI and Pakistan Men.
Information
Fintoff's England heroics
Flintoff is among England's most impactful all-rounders across formats. His all-round heroics in the 2005 Ashes were for the ages. The talismanic player represented England in 79 Tests, 141 ODIs, and seven T20Is.