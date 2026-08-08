Andrew Flintoff resigns as England Lions head coach: Details

Flintoff, who is among England's greatest ever all-rounders, will now focus on his new role as the head coach of Sydney Thunder in Australia's Big Bash League (BBL).

He had taken up this position in June.

Expressing his gratitude to those involved with England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Flintoff said, "I'd like to thank the coaches and staff for all their passion, tireless work and support they give every day."