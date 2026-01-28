'Happy to walk and swim again': Damien Martyn shares update

Australian cricket legend Damien Martyn has shared a positive update on his health, after surviving a life-threatening case of meningitis that left him in a coma late last year. The former Australian cricketer, who played 67 Tests and over 200 ODIs, was admitted to a Gold Coast hospital on Boxing Day after suddenly falling ill. He was diagnosed with a severe form of meningitis - an infection that can be fatal - and was put into an induced coma for eight days as his condition worsened.

Health update Martyn's recovery journey and gratitude A month after the harrowing ordeal, the 54-year-old Martyn says he is recovering well. He took to social media platform X to share an update, posting a picture from the beach and thanking everyone for their support. "I can't believe it's been a month from yesterday that I was rushed to hospital," he wrote. "It's certainly been an eventful January, but the love and support still pouring in has been overwhelming."

Appreciation Martyn expresses gratitude for support during recovery Martyn further expressed his appreciation for the stories shared by others who had faced similar health challenges. "To the people that have shared their stories of having this disease and how they coped during and after, it has helped me immensely, so I thank you," he wrote. The former cricketer also said he was looking forward to returning to his normal self and was grateful for simple things like walking on the beach or swimming.

Near-death experience Martyn reflects on his near-death experience In an earlier post, his first after returning home from hospital, Martyn had opened up about how close he came to death. "My life was taken out of my hands...when meningitis took over my brain, and unbeknownst to me I was placed into a paralyzed coma for eight days to help me fight this awful disease," he wrote. "After being given a 50/50 chance of surviving, I came out of the induced coma 8 days later... not able to walk or talk."

Career highlights Martyn's cricketing career and current focus Martyn made his Test debut at 21 during Australia's 1992-93 home series against West Indies, replacing Dean Jones. He went on to captain Western Australia at 23 and became a key player in Australia's strong batting line-up in the late '90s and early 2000s. He scored 4,406 Test runs at an average of 46.37 with a highest score of 165 against New Zealand in 2005. In ODIs, he played 208 games and was part of Australia's World Cup-winning squad in 2003.

