'Not a sackable offence': Atherton and Hussain back Ben Stokes

Uncertainty

Hussain feels Stokes doesn't take decision to retire

"I just hope Ben doesn't think 'I've let so many people down that I'm going to retire. I'm going to make an emotional decision and retire', because I think that would be a really sad way [to end] for one of England's greats," the former England skipper said. "One of England's greats should not go out like that. I think he deserves better. I do feel a bit sad if this was the last we saw of Ben Stokes - I really hope it's not."