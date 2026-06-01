'Not a sackable offence': Atherton and Hussain back Ben Stokes
What's the story
Former England cricket captains Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain have weighed in on the recent nightclub incident involving current captain Ben Stokes and teammate Gus Atkinson. The two players were dropped from the squad for the second Test against New Zealand after breaching a midnight curfew following their victory celebration. The breach involved an altercation reported after the nightclub incident involving a Saracens rugby player. Here's more.
Reaction
I don't think that is a sackable offence: Hussain
Hussain feels Stokes shouldn't get sacked. "Ben Stokes has been there for England a lot," Hussain told the Sky Sports Cricket podcast. "He's been there as a captain, he's been there as a player at their finest moments - 50 over World Cups, T20 World Cups. He's been a warrior for England and he got it wrong this time - he got it horribly wrong. I don't think that is a sackable offence. Ben will be in a dark place at the moment."
Uncertainty
Hussain feels Stokes doesn't take decision to retire
"I just hope Ben doesn't think 'I've let so many people down that I'm going to retire. I'm going to make an emotional decision and retire', because I think that would be a really sad way [to end] for one of England's greats," the former England skipper said. "One of England's greats should not go out like that. I think he deserves better. I do feel a bit sad if this was the last we saw of Ben Stokes - I really hope it's not."
Decision-making
Atherton also backs Hussain's views on Stokes
Atherton also made his point and stated it's not a sacking offence nor a resignation offence. "This has become a story because of the context of what happened in the Ashes and because of the narrative around this England team and the need for a bit more discipline off the field," Atherton quipped. "Staying out late after a victory is neither a sacking offence nor a resignation offence.
England
Joe Root to lead England in 2nd Test against NZ
England's Test cricket captain Stokes was left out of the squad for the upcoming second Test against New Zealand. In light of Stokes's being left out, Joe Root was appointed as the interim captain. This marks a surprising return to leadership for Root, who captained England in a record 64 Tests between 2017 and 2022. He stepped down after a disappointing run of one win in 17 Tests, with Stokes succeeding him as captain.
Vaughan
Here's what Michael Vaughan feels about Stokes
Stokes' involvement in the incident should not cost him his job as England Test captain, according to former skipper Michael Vaughan. Vaughan wrote in The Telegraph, "Yes, Ben Stokes broke a curfew. Yes, he made a mistake. But is that a sacking offence as England's Test captain? I don't think so." Vaughan also said, "The ECB has to be brave enough and strong enough to do what it thinks is right. If that is to sack him then fine, but I do not agree with that decision on this issue."