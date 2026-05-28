French Open: Juan Cerundolo snaps Jannik Sinner's 30-match winning streak

In a major upset, Argentina's Juan Manuel Cerundolo has knocked Italian ace Jannik Sinner out of the 2026 French Open . In the men's singles second round, Cerundolo produced a stunning comeback after losing the first two sets. Dragging Sinner to the back foot in Paris's scorching heat, Cerundolo eventually won 3-6, 2-6, 7-5, 6-1, 6-1. Cerundolo snapped Sinner's 30-match unbeaten streak (ATP Tour).

Streak Sinner's uncanny winning streak snaps Sinner was on a 30-match winning streak after winning the last five ATP Masters 1000 titles. He started by winning Indian Wells before sealing victories in Miami, Monte-Carlo, Madrid, and Rome. Winning the Internazionali BNL d'Italia (Rome), Sinner joined Novak Djokovic as only the second player to complete the Career Golden Masters, which means winning all nine Masters 1000 titles.

Information His Grand Slam numbers Sinner suffered only his seventh French Open defeat. He is 23-7 at this Slam. Notably, Sinner was aiming to win his maiden French Open title. He is a four-time Grand Slam winner and a two-time runner-up. Sinner owns a 93-22 win-loss record at Grand Slams.

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Records Unwanted records for Sinner As per Opta, Cerundolo (#56) is lowest-ranked player to defeat the World No. 1 at Roland Garros since Ramon Delgado (#97) in 1998, when he claimed victory over Pete Sampras. In the last 20 years, Sinner is the second top-seed to lose in the round of 64 in men's singles Grand Slams after Rafael Nadal at Australian Open 2023.

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