Home / News / Sports News / French Open: Rafael Nadal beats Sinner, storms into quarter-final
Sports

French Open: Rafael Nadal beats Sinner, storms into quarter-final

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Jun 08, 2021, 12:08 am
French Open: Rafael Nadal beats Sinner, storms into quarter-final
Rafael Nadal humbles Jannik Sinner to reach the French Open quarter-final

Spanish maestro has stormed into the quarter-final of the 2021 French Open by defeating Italy's Jannik Sinner. The 13-time Roland Garros champion earned a straight-set victory (7-5, 6-3, 6-0) in the fourth round that ran for over two hours. Nadal now leads the ATP head-to-head record against Sinner 3-0. Earlier in the day, Novak Djokovic proceeded to last eight after Lorenzo Musetti retired.

In this article
Match

How did the match pan out?

Sinner was 5-3 ahead in the first set. However, Nadal broke his serve twice to win 7-5. He dominated Sinner in the following set despite losing three sets. The Spaniard was at his best in the third set, giving Sinner no margin for error. He reeled off five games in a quick session before winning the match point.

Information

Nadal registered 99 points in the match

Nadal registered a total of 99 points and 31 winners in the match. He won 59 percent of the receiving points (45/76). The Spaniard claimed 12 out of 13 net points. On the other hand, Sinner committed 40 unforced errors in the match.

Numbers

A look at the interesting numbers

Nadal has won the last 35 sets at Roland Garros, a streak that dates back to 2019. Notably, Bjorn Borg holds the record for most consecutive sets won at a Grand Slam event in the Open Era (41 in a row between 1979 and 1981). The former had also won 38 consecutive sets at Roland Garros between 2016 and 2018.

Nadal

Nadal has reached 15th French Open quarter-final

Nadal has now reached 15 quarter-finals at Roland Garros, joint-most alongside Djokovic (men's singles). This was his 104th match-win at in the prestigious tournament. He has improved to 3-0 in his ATP head-to-head series against Sinner. He is now 50-5 against Italian players overall. Nadal will next face 10th seed Diego Schwartzman, who trounced Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6 (11-9), 6-4, 7-5 earlier in the day.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
French Open: Novak Djokovic reaches quarter-final after Lorenzo Musetti retires

Latest News

Tata Harrier Dark Edition is now available in three variants

Auto

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 will be offered in four colors

Science

NewsBytes Briefing: Tinder makes it easier for cheaters, and more

Science

Discounts worth Rs. 41,000 on Maruti Suzuki NEXA cars

Auto

OnePlus 9 Pro receives HDR video recording feature via update

Science

Latest Sports News

French Open: Novak Djokovic reaches quarter-final after Lorenzo Musetti retires

Sports

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh apologizes for glorifying Jarnail Singh

Sports

IPL to resume on September 19, final on October 15

Sports

England vs New Zealand: Trent Boult could play second Test

Sports

Robinson suspended from international cricket: All you need to know

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

French Open: Novak Djokovic reaches quarter-final after Lorenzo Musetti retires

Sports

2021 French Open: Novak Djokovic advances after beating Ricardas Berankis

Sports

French Open: Zverev eases past Djere, advances to last 16

Sports

French Open: Rafael Nadal destroys Gasquet, advances to third round

Sports
Trending Topics