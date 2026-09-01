'All fouls for them': Alvaro Arbeloa on Manchester United draw
What's the story
Alvaro Arbeloa, the head coach of Fulham, has accused match officials of showing bias in favor of Manchester United. His comments come after a controversial incident during United's 1-1 draw with Fulham in Matchweek 5 of the Premier League 2026-27 season. The controversy erupted when Matheus Cunha scored a deflected equalizer in the 89th minute, saving United from defeat. However, Arbeloa was infuriated by a free-kick awarded to United just seconds before that goal.
Controversy
Arbeloa slams referee Michael Oliver
The free-kick in question was awarded for a foul on Harry Maguire by Cesar Palacios.
Arbeloa called the decision soft and accused referee Michael Oliver and his team of giving "all fouls" to United.
He claimed this was due to an "error in judgment" from the officials who wrongly validated Erling Haaland's winning goal during last weekend's Manchester derby at Old Trafford.
Officiating criticism
Every decision was for them, says Arbeloa
Arbeloa didn't hold back in his criticism of the officiating.
"All fouls for them. You can see before they scored, the foul against Maguire, he's a guy who is 100 kilos. Every decision was for them," said Arbeloa after United held Fulham.
The Fulham head coach also suggested that after United's recent game against Manchester City, he knew officials would not allow United to lose here.
Match reflection
We were a little bit unlucky again, adds Arbeloa
Reflecting on the match outcome, Arbeloa said, "We deserved a little bit more. We were so close. So, so close. We were a little bit unlucky again."
He acknowledged the challenge of facing a strong team like United but also pointed out his team's awareness of recent refereeing patterns in all matches.
Information
Fulham rise to 19th
After 5 matches this season in the Premier League, Michael Carrick's United have taken 5 points (W1 D2 L2). United are placed 12th on the table. Meanwhile, Fulham are 19th after 5 matches with 2 points on board (D2 L3).
Twitter Post
Alvaro Arbeloa reacts!
The manager's thoughts on today's draw. pic.twitter.com/v6af4nBuWa— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) September 20, 2026