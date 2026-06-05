Gambhir breaks silence on Rishabh Pant's sacking as Test vice-captain

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir has broken his silence on the removal of wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant as the Test vice-captain. The decision to replace Pant with KL Rahul had come as a shock to many fans when the squad for the one-off Test against Afghanistan, which gets underway on Saturday, was announced. Gambhir, however, emphasized that international players need to play according to match situations.

Performance focus Players are judged on performance in international cricket: Gambhir Gambhir said, "See, Responsibility is only for playing for India. The rest of everything else is a by-product." "When you start playing for India, you don't think about being a vice- captain. You think about doing good for India." He emphasized that everyone is judged on performance in international cricket, and that's what it's all about.

Expectations clarified Expect Rishabh to be the way he is: Gambhir Gambhir said, "And as far as Rishabh is concerned, we will expect him to be the way he is." He clarified that they don't want Pant to change his game but want him to play according to the situation in international cricket. He stressed on the importance of reading match situations and playing accordingly while maintaining that no player has been asked to play a completely different game than their natural one.

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Fair chances Fair run for Pant when his time comes: Gambhir Gambhir assured that whenever Pant's time comes, he will be given a fair run. He stressed that it's not about giving one player five Test matches and another one just one. This statement comes in the wake of India's last Test series against South Africa where they were blanked 0-2 by the Proteas, with Pant's performance coming under fire due to his reckless dismissal in the second Test at Guwahati.

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Coach's remarks Ten Doeschate speaks on Pant's removal as Test vice-captain Team India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate also spoke about Pant's removal as Test vice-captain. He said there have been no complaints from the wicketkeeper regarding this change and that he has had honest conversations with Gambhir. "I don't think you need a formal title to be a leader in a lead set-up like this. I think Rishabh understands that, and I think he's committed to being a good role model and a senior player," ten Doeschate told reporters.