'We stole that game': Ashleigh Gardner on GG's 4-run win

Gujarat Giants (GG) captain Ashleigh Gardner expressed her delight after a thrilling four-run victory against Delhi Capitals (DC Women) in the Women's Premier League (WPL). The match saw DC needing 60 runs off the last four overs with seven wickets in hand. They took the game close with Laura Wolvaardt shining. DC were 203/3 after 19 overs. However, GG managed to defend their total of 209 runs, thanks to some brilliant bowling efforts.

Match analysis Gardner on GG stealing the game Gardner acknowledged the game was balanced throughout, especially with 60 runs needed off four overs. She said, "But we know here in India with the wickets and the way that the batters were hitting the ball, you're kind of never out of it." The captain also emphasized that defending seven runs in the last over. "To be able to defend seven in the last over, I felt like we stole that game."

Confidence boost Gardner highlights the confidence boost from the win Gardner further stressed that such nail-biting matches give a lot of confidence and belief to the team. She said, "But I think they're the games that I guess give a lot of confidence into the change room and a lot of belief that we can kind of win from any position." This win was particularly special as it showed their resilience in challenging situations.

Team spirit Jemimah Rodrigues praises team's resilience DC captain Jemimah Rodrigues was proud of her team's fighting spirit in the match. Despite losing key players like Lizelle Lee (86) and Chinelle Henry, they fought hard with Laura Wolvaardt's 77 off 38 balls almost taking them to victory. Rodrigues said she was "very proud of the girls [with] the way they fought back," especially during their bowling in the first innings.