In his column for The Telegraph, Boycott wrote that the scale of involvement in Sandpapergate was larger than Cronje's match-fixing scandal.

He said, "The sandpaper scandal is even bigger than Hansie Cronje's match-fixing, which ripped apart South Africa cricket more than 25 years ago."

Unlike Cronje, who had only involved two junior players in his scheme, Boycott claims the entire Australian team was complicit in the ball-tampering incident.