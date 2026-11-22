'Sandpapergate bigger than Hansie Cronje's match-fixing': Geoffrey Boycott reiterates criticism
What's the story
Former England opener Geoffrey Boycott has reiterated his criticism of Australia's 2018 ball-tampering scandal, saying that Steve Smith and David Warner deserved five-year bans for their involvement. He also compared the Sandpapergate incident to South African cricketer Hansie Cronje's match-fixing scandal, arguing that it was a bigger offense because of the larger number of people involved. The controversy has resurfaced in light of new information about the Cape Town Test.
Scandal comparison
Australian team complicit in Sandpapergate, says Boycott
In his column for The Telegraph, Boycott wrote that the scale of involvement in Sandpapergate was larger than Cronje's match-fixing scandal.
He said, "The sandpaper scandal is even bigger than Hansie Cronje's match-fixing, which ripped apart South Africa cricket more than 25 years ago."
Unlike Cronje, who had only involved two junior players in his scheme, Boycott claims the entire Australian team was complicit in the ball-tampering incident.
Punishment debate
Smith, Warner deserved five-year bans: Boycott
Boycott has always maintained that the punishments given to Smith and Warner were too lenient. He said he believed both players should have been banned for five years.
The former opener also dismissed the idea that the ball-tampering incident was spontaneous, arguing it was a well-planned scheme involving Bancroft, the junior member of their group.
Criticism
Australian team complicit in Sandpapergate, says Boycott
Boycott was particularly critical of the Australian team's wider involvement in the scandal and their attempt to shift blame onto three players.
He wrote, "But sandpaper involved the whole Australian team. The squad and coaches were all up to their necks in it, plotting and planning to cheat en masse."
This is a far cry from Cronje's case, where he had only tried to involve two junior players in his plans.
Aftermath comparison
Contrast between aftermath of both scandals
The aftermath of both scandals also drew a stark contrast.
In Cronje's case, he was given a life ban in October 2000 while Herschelle Gibbs and Henry Williams were handed six-month suspensions.
However, for the Cape Town scandal, Smith and Warner served 12-month bans each while Bancroft was banned for nine months.
No coaching staff member was punished, with Cricket Australia's investigation clearing head coach Darren Lehmann before he resigned days after the scandal broke out.
Controversy
How the controversy resurfaced
The Sandpapergate controversy, which rocked Australian cricket in 2018, resurfaced after revelations in Usman Khawaja's recently released autobiography, 'Sabr.'
He questioned how many people in the Australian dressing room knew about the ball-tampering plan.
While the allegations drew mixed reactions, skipper Pat Cummins denied the claims.
Cameron Bancroft, who was caught using sandpaper to change the ball's condition during a Test match against South Africa in March 2018, claimed that knowledge of this scheme extended beyond him and Warner.