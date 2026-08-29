Duleep Trophy: Pacer Gurnoor Brar added to North Zone squad
What's the story
Punjab and Indian fast bowler Gurnoor Brar has been added to the North Zone squad for their upcoming Duleep Trophy 2026 semi-final against South Zone. The match will be played at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru from Sunday. Gurnoor joined the team after India's Test series against Sri Lanka, which they won 1-0 on Thursday. Here's more.
Team strategy
Gurnoor's inclusion in playing XI likely
The national selectors are likely to include Gurnoor directly into the playing XI.
This is part of their strategy to give him as many red-ball opportunities as possible before India's next Test series in New Zealand, scheduled for November.
Although he has not made his Test debut yet, Gurnoor has been part of India's last two Test squads and is on BCCI's targeted players list for over a year now.
Tour details
Gurnoor's 1st-class numbers and recent performances
In July, Gurnoor was part of India A's shadow tour to Sri Lanka, where he had a match haul of 10 for 145 in the second unofficial Test.
Overall, he has taken 62 wickets in 19 First-Class matches at an average of 25.24, as per Cricinfo.
The young fast bowler made his ODI debut against Afghanistan in June and played all three ODIs on India's recent England tour as well.
Player update
Auqib Nabi set for County cricket stint
Meanwhile, Jammu & Kashmir fast bowler Auqib Nabi is looking at a short stint in the English County cricket circuit, pending visa paperwork.
The selectors want him to get some match time in seamer-friendly conditions instead of playing in the Duleep Trophy for now.
Nabi had a historic Ranji Trophy season for Jammu & Kashmir in 2025-26, where he took 60 wickets at an average of 12.56.