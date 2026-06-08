Dissecting Gus Atkinson's incredible Test numbers at Lord's

Century

Atkinson also owns a Lord's hundred

Just over a month after his debut, Atkinson put up another stellar show at Lord's - this time with the bat. Batting at eight in the first innings, the pacer scored a sensational 118 from 115 balls, striking at 102.61. He smashed 14 fours and four sixes. With this, Atkinson became the sixth player with a Test hundred and 10-fer at Lord's. The same game also saw Atkinson claim a fifer (5/62 in 4th innings). He became just the third all-rounder to hammer a hundred and take a fifer in the same Lord's Test.