Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur to receive Padma Shri awards: Details

Former Indian men's cricket team captain Rohit Sharma and India's women's team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur have been nominated for the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour. The central government announced the list of 131 awards on Sunday. The recognition comes as a tribute to their outstanding contributions to Indian cricket and their leadership in World Cup victories. Here are further details.

Milestone achievement Harmanpreet's historic World Cup victory Harmanpreet Kaur made history last year by leading India to its first-ever women's cricket World Cup title. The 36-year-old captain had a stellar performance in her fifth ODI World Cup, guiding the team past Australia in the semi-final and South Africa in the final. "My dad got a call from President House. This year I'm going to get the Padma Shri Award," Harmanpreet said in a Mumbai Indians video.

Captaincy accolades Rohit's leadership in recent World Cups Rohit Sharma, 38, has had an illustrious career as the captain of the Indian cricket team. He led India to the final of the ODI World Cup in 2023 and won the T20 World Cup in 2024 and the Champions Trophy in 2025. Although he retired from T20 cricket after his World Cup victory and Test cricket after the 2024-25 Australia tour, he is still preparing for a shot at glory in the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Advertisement

Cricket dreams Harmanpreet's journey and aspirations Harmanpreet Kaur started her international career in March 2009 and gained global recognition in 2017 for her stellar performance in a World Cup match against Australia. She was awarded the Arjuna Award that year. Speaking about receiving the Padma Shri award, she said, "The moment I started playing cricket, I've been dreaming about winning the World Cup and Arjuna Award and then Padma Shri Award."

Advertisement