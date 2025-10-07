Will Harry Kane return to Premier League? Bayern star answers

Harry Kane , the star striker for Bayern Munich , has finally broken the silence on his potential return to the English Premier League. The player, who has been breaking records since joining the German club, said that he is happy at Bayern but didn't completely rule out a future move back home. "In terms of staying longer at Bayern, I could definitely see that," Kane said.

Future talks No formal discussions on future yet Kane stressed that he hasn't had any formal discussions with Bayern about his future yet. However, he is open to having those conversations if they come up. "If they were to arise, I would be willing to talk and have an honest conversation," the striker said. He added that his decision would depend on how their journey together unfolds in the coming year or so.

Premier League prospects Taking things as they come Kane also spoke about his time in Germany, saying he has enjoyed it. The 32-year-old said while a Premier League comeback is possible, he prefers to take things as they come. "If you had asked me when I first left to go to Bayern, I would have said for sure I would come back," Kane said.

Spurs Incredible stint for Spurs In 435 matches for Tottenham Hotspur between 2010 and 2023, Kane scored a whopping 280 goals in all competitions. As per Footystats, Kane made his presence felt with 60 assists. In the Premier League, Kane made 317 appearances for Spurs, scoring 213 goals. He also has 46 assists. In the 2022/23 season, Kane smashed 32 goals across competitions. His best season was 2017/18, as he scored 41 goals.

Current focus Fully committed to Bayern Munich Kane further stressed his current commitment to Bayern Munich, saying he's "fully all in" with the club. He added that he has learned in his career that different opportunities and timings come up. "What I have learned in my career is that different opportunities and different timings happen and things fall in place," Kane said, reiterating his focus on the present with Bayern.