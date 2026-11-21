Harry Kane sidelined for months with ankle ligament injury: Details
What's the story
Bayern Munich have confirmed that their star striker, Harry Kane, will be sidelined for the next few months due to an ankle ligament injury. Kane sustained the injury during a Bundesliga match against Cologne on Friday, which ended in a 1-1 draw. He was substituted after just 20 minutes of play after sustaining the injury from a challenge by Cologne defender Joel Schmied.
Injury details
Kane tears syndesmosis ligament in left ankle
A statement from Bayern Munich confirmed that Kane had torn the syndesmosis ligament in his left ankle. The injury was diagnosed by the club's medical department during an examination.
The 33-year-old striker, who recently signed a new deal with Bayern until June 2029, will now be out of action for several months due to this setback.
Match implications
Kane to miss crucial matches for Bayern
Kane will now miss several crucial matches for Bayern. This includes Champions League fixtures away to Lille next week and at home to Slavia Prague next month.
He will also miss a January trip to Manchester United and the league phase finale at home against Real Betis.
The striker's recovery period will coincide with Bundesliga's winter break from December 20 to January 8.
Injury list
Injury woes for Bayern as Olise joins Kane on sidelines
Kane's injury adds to Bayern's growing list of absentees.
Michael Olise also went off injured during Friday's game with a foot contusion.
Other players missing from the squad include Luis Diaz, Serge Gnabry, Alphonso Davies, Ismael Saibari, and Manuel Neuer.
This leaves coach Vincent Kompany with limited options for an already busy month of fixtures.
Development
Kane's new contract
Harry Kane, who won the 2026 Ballon d'Or, signed a new contract with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich earlier this year.
The deal will keep him at the club until summer 2029. According to Sky Sports News, Kane's new salary is at least £20.9 million (€25 million) gross per year.
Since joining Bayern from Tottenham Hotspur in 2023, Kane has scored an incredible 156 goals in 163 matches for the Bavarians.