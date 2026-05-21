Harry Maguire expresses disappointment over England's World Cup snub

Harry Maguire , the Manchester United defender, has expressed his disappointment over being omitted from England's World Cup squad by coach Thomas Tuchel. The center-back took to social media to express his shock and dismay at the decision. "I was confident I could [have] played a major part this summer for my country after the season I've had," he said.

Career highlights Maguire fought his way back into the England team Maguire, who has represented England 66 times, fought his way back into the Manchester United starting XI under Michael Carrick. He started 14 of their last 16 Premier League games after losing his place during Ruben Amorim's tenure. His good form earned him a recall to the England squad in March, where he impressed in the 1-1 draw with Uruguay and came on as a substitute against Japan.

Coach's perspective Tuchel had hinted at Maguire's exclusion earlier After the Uruguay match, Tuchel hinted that Maguire was still not his first choice center-back. He named four other players ahead of him in the pecking order. "I got exactly what I thought, solid, solid central-defender play," he said of Maguire's performance against Uruguay. "I see other players ahead with a different profile," he added while naming Ezri Konsa and Marc Guehi among others.

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Upcoming fixtures England's World Cup schedule England will fly to the United States on June 1, 16 days before their first group match against Croatia on June 17. The team will stay at Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City, Missouri during the tournament. They have warm-up games lined up against New Zealand on June 6 and Costa Rica on June 10 before facing Croatia in their opening match.

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