Harshit Rana outfoxes Devon Conway for fifth time across formats

How Rana dismissed Conway in Guwahati

After being on top in the first two T20Is, Rana once again removed Conway in his first over, this time in Guwahati. While Rana started the proceedings, the Kiwi straightaway got off the mark. On the over's third delivery, Conway stepped out in an attempt to clear the mid-off fielder. However, the shot was mistimed as Hardik Pandya took a remarkable catch.