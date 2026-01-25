Harshit Rana outfoxes Devon Conway for fifth time across formats
What's the story
Indian seamer Harshit Rana has officially made New Zealand opener Devon Conway his bunny in international cricket. The 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium saw Rana dismiss Conway early on. Notably, Rana has now outfoxed Conway five times in their last five head-to-head meetings. This includes all three ODIs of the tour and two T20Is.
Dismissl
How Rana dismissed Conway in Guwahati
After being on top in the first two T20Is, Rana once again removed Conway in his first over, this time in Guwahati. While Rana started the proceedings, the Kiwi straightaway got off the mark. On the over's third delivery, Conway stepped out in an attempt to clear the mid-off fielder. However, the shot was mistimed as Hardik Pandya took a remarkable catch.
Record
Rana vs Conway: Stats
This was the fifth time Conway faced Rana in international cricket. Before this, the two players clashed in the 2nd T20I and three ODIs. As per ESPNcricinfo, Conway has scored 27 runs off 19 balls against Rana. He has hit Rana for three fours in addition to facing 17 dot balls. Rana has dismissed Conway five times as the batter averages a dismal 3.80.