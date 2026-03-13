KKR pacer Harshit Rana ruled out of IPL 2026: Details

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will have to face a major setback in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. Their star all-rounder, Harshit Rana, has been ruled out of the tournament due to a knee injury. The injury was sustained during a warm-up match against South Africa ahead of the T20 World Cup in Navi Mumbai. He was ruled out of the global T20 tournament thereafter.

Recovery process Rana underwent surgery in February The 24-year-old cricketer underwent surgery in Mumbai on February 9. However, he won't be able to recover in time for KKR's IPL 2026 campaign. Rana was a key player in KKR's 2024 title-winning campaign, taking 19 wickets and earning a spot in India's squad across formats. He was retained by the franchise for ₹4 crore ahead of the 2025 season.

Team strategy KKR yet to decide on a replacement In light of Rana's injury, KKR are yet to decide on a replacement. The franchise is hoping that players like Akash Deep, Vaibhav Arora, Umran Malik, and Kartik Tyagi will make the most of their chances. "Harshit Rana unfortunately will not be available but it gives the opportunity to other bowlers in the squad - Vaibhav, Umran, Kartik and Akash - to step up and grab the opportunity," a source tracking developments told The Times of India.

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