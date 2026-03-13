KKR pacer Harshit Rana ruled out of IPL 2026: Details
What's the story
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will have to face a major setback in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. Their star all-rounder, Harshit Rana, has been ruled out of the tournament due to a knee injury. The injury was sustained during a warm-up match against South Africa ahead of the T20 World Cup in Navi Mumbai. He was ruled out of the global T20 tournament thereafter.
Recovery process
Rana underwent surgery in February
The 24-year-old cricketer underwent surgery in Mumbai on February 9. However, he won't be able to recover in time for KKR's IPL 2026 campaign. Rana was a key player in KKR's 2024 title-winning campaign, taking 19 wickets and earning a spot in India's squad across formats. He was retained by the franchise for ₹4 crore ahead of the 2025 season.
Team strategy
KKR yet to decide on a replacement
In light of Rana's injury, KKR are yet to decide on a replacement. The franchise is hoping that players like Akash Deep, Vaibhav Arora, Umran Malik, and Kartik Tyagi will make the most of their chances. "Harshit Rana unfortunately will not be available but it gives the opportunity to other bowlers in the squad - Vaibhav, Umran, Kartik and Akash - to step up and grab the opportunity," a source tracking developments told The Times of India.
Injury update
Pathirana's participation remains uncertain as Muzarabani replaces Mustafizur
There is also uncertainty over Matheesha Pathirana's participation in IPL 2026. The player had injured himself during the T20 World Cup and is currently recovering. Meanwhile, KKR have signed Zimbabwean fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani as a replacement for Mustafizur Rahman. The 6'8" right-arm pacer has established himself as one of Zimbabwe's top fast bowlers in T20 cricket. Muzarabani has taken 106 wickets in T20 Internationals. He averages 21.34 from 89 matches. Muzarabani was recently in India for the T20 World Cup, where he took 13 wickets. He averaged 14.46 from six matches.