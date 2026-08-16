'Believed in our process': Hasan Mahmud after Darwin Test triumph
What's the story
Bangladesh made history by defeating Australia by nine wickets in the opening Test in Darwin, their first-ever Test victory on Australian soil. The win was not just about the result but also about the team's belief in their preparation and process, according to Player of the Match Hasan Mahmud. The pacer, who claimed nine wickets in the game, including a six-fer on Day 1, stressed that they focused on being themselves and following their process rather than worrying about the outcome.
Strategic preparation
We specifically prepared for Australia: Hasan
Hasan revealed that the bowling unit had specifically prepared for Australia, working closely with the coaching staff and studying their opponents.
The team's plans were executed perfectly from day one, giving them control over the match.
"We got some team plans, sitting with the team guys and coaches, watching the videos and making plans where are we going through, and then we did the same on the ground," he said after the game.
Statement
Mahmud talks about the mindset
Bangladesh were under the pump, heading into the Darwin affair - their first Test in Australia in over two decades.
During a disappointing practice match, they were bowled out for just 54 runs.
However, Hasan revealed the team continued to toil hard in the net sessions.
"Before the match in practice sessions, we've been doing our best every day, every second," Hasan said.
"We kept in our mind that whatever happens, just be yourself and follow the process and don't think about the outcome."
Summary
How did the game pan out?
Australia were on the back foot after being bowled out for 198 runs on Day 1.
Bangladesh took a commanding 228-run lead by scoring 426 runs in their innings.
Tanzid Hasan Tamim's century (101), Najmul Hossain Shanto's 84, Mominul Haque's 49, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz's brilliant 65 led the charge for them.
Despite Cameron Green's fighting hundred, Australia's second innings ended at just 284/10.
The Tigers then lost a solitary wicket while hunting down the 57-run target.
Spell
Mahmud's record six-fer stuns Australia
Hasan stunned Australia with figures of 6/55 in 17 overs on Day 1, including three maidens.
The pacer took three more wickets in his second outing (3/56 in 19 overs).
Mahmud became the first Bangladesh bowler to take a six-fer against Australia in Tests.
This was his third five-wicket haul, the second-most for a Bangladesh pacer in Tests.
Overall, Mahmud recorded the third-best returns for a Bangladesh pacer in Tests.