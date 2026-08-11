Hashmatullah Shahidi surpasses 3,500 runs in international cricket for Afghanistan
What's the story
Afghanistan cricket team batter Hashmatullah Shahidi unlocked a new milestone during the 3rd ODI against Ireland on Monday. The match was held at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast. Shahidi, who scored 22 in Afghanistan's three-wicket win over the hosts, surpassed 3,500 runs for the side in international cricket. It's a sound achievement for the player, who has been a pivotal figure.
Summary
Shahidi chips in as Afghanistan down Ireland
Ireland were bowled out for a paltry score of 206 in 46.3 overs. Allah Ghazanfar and Rashid Khan floored hosts Ireland with three-fers.
In response, the Aghan side (207/7) got past Ireland's score to take a 2-0 lead in the series.
Shahidi walked out when Afghanistan were 97/3. He added 35 runs for the 4th wicket alongside half-centurion Rahmanullah Gurbaz before getting dismissed.
Runs
Shahidi gets to 3,509 runs in international cricket
Shahidi's 22-run knock came off 24 balls. He slammed a four and one six.
With this effort, Shahidi went past 3,500 runs in international cricket.
Playing his 116th match (135 innings) across formats, he owns 3,509 runs at 35.44 (100s: 3, 50s: 24), as per Cricinfo.
Notably, 2,665 of his runs have come in 98 ODIs at 33.73 (100s: 1, 50s: 22).
Twitter Post
3,500!
𝟑𝟓𝟎𝟎 𝐈𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐋 𝐑𝐔𝐍𝐒 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐇𝐀𝐒𝐇𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐔𝐋𝐋𝐀𝐇 𝐒𝐇𝐀𝐇𝐈𝐃𝐈! 👏— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 10, 2026
Our former captain and a solid middle-order batter @Hashmat_50 unlocks the milestone of 3500 runs in international cricket. He gets there in his 123rd inning, with an average of… pic.twitter.com/mzRs27lt8F