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Home / News / Sports News / Hashmatullah Shahidi surpasses 3,500 runs in international cricket for Afghanistan
Hashmatullah Shahidi surpasses 3,500 runs in international cricket for Afghanistan
Hashmatullah Shahidi unlocked a new milestone (Image Source: X/@ICC)

Hashmatullah Shahidi surpasses 3,500 runs in international cricket for Afghanistan

By Rajdeep Saha
Aug 11, 2026
12:57 am
What's the story

Afghanistan cricket team batter Hashmatullah Shahidi unlocked a new milestone during the 3rd ODI against Ireland on Monday. The match was held at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast. Shahidi, who scored 22 in Afghanistan's three-wicket win over the hosts, surpassed 3,500 runs for the side in international cricket. It's a sound achievement for the player, who has been a pivotal figure.

Summary

Shahidi chips in as Afghanistan down Ireland

Ireland were bowled out for a paltry score of 206 in 46.3 overs. Allah Ghazanfar and Rashid Khan floored hosts Ireland with three-fers.

In response, the Aghan side (207/7) got past Ireland's score to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

Shahidi walked out when Afghanistan were 97/3. He added 35 runs for the 4th wicket alongside half-centurion Rahmanullah Gurbaz before getting dismissed.

Runs

Shahidi gets to 3,509 runs in international cricket

Shahidi's 22-run knock came off 24 balls. He slammed a four and one six.

With this effort, Shahidi went past 3,500 runs in international cricket.

Playing his 116th match (135 innings) across formats, he owns 3,509 runs at 35.44 (100s: 3, 50s: 24), as per Cricinfo.

Notably, 2,665 of his runs have come in 98 ODIs at 33.73 (100s: 1, 50s: 22).

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3,500!

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