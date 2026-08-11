Hashmatullah Shahidi surpasses 3,500 runs in international cricket for Afghanistan

Ireland were bowled out for a paltry score of 206 in 46.3 overs. Allah Ghazanfar and Rashid Khan floored hosts Ireland with three-fers.

In response, the Aghan side (207/7) got past Ireland's score to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

Shahidi walked out when Afghanistan were 97/3. He added 35 runs for the 4th wicket alongside half-centurion Rahmanullah Gurbaz before getting dismissed.