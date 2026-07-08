Team India has not been reading conditions well: Gautam Gambhir

Team transition

Gambhir on changes in Team India

Gambhir also highlighted the changes in the T20 team since their World Cup victory. He said, "If you see, there have been changes to this T20 team. When you go to reset your T20 side, then many times you get such performances." The coach stressed that these changes take time and results are important at this level but practicality is equally important for things to return to normalcy.