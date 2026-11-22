Hazlewood, in an interview with The Herald Sun, confirmed that he didn't have a close relationship with Khawaja after matches.

"Yeah, I think that's fair to say. I think in any work environment, whether it be sport or in the office, and you have a team of 20, there are two or three who you just don't get along with in terms of hanging out," said Hazlewood.

"I didn't hate them or avoid them at all costs, but I didn't go out of my way to hang out with them," he added.