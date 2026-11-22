Josh Hazlewood admits Usman Khawaja relationship is non-existent: Details
What's the story
In the wake of the Sandpapergate controversy, Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has admitted that his relationship with teammate Usman Khawaja is virtually non-existent. The admission comes after Khawaja's recent autobiography, "Sabr," claimed that the entire Australian cricket team was aware of ball tampering during the 2018 South Africa tour. However, this allegation has been denied by Hazlewood, current captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and former coach Darren Lehmann.
Team relations
Hazlewood confirms lack of personal connection with Khawaja
Hazlewood, in an interview with The Herald Sun, confirmed that he didn't have a close relationship with Khawaja after matches.
"Yeah, I think that's fair to say. I think in any work environment, whether it be sport or in the office, and you have a team of 20, there are two or three who you just don't get along with in terms of hanging out," said Hazlewood.
"I didn't hate them or avoid them at all costs, but I didn't go out of my way to hang out with them," he added.
Team split
Divides within the Australian team during the Sandpapergate saga
Hazlewood also acknowledged that the Australian cricket team wasn't as close-knit in the past, with a distinct divide between bowlers and batters.
He said, "One thing to mention about the team at the time is it wasn't the closest team."
The fast bowler recalled how players were often segregated in dressing rooms, further emphasizing this divide.
Despite this, he maintained that he had a good rapport with David Warner due to their shared interests.
Autobiography reaction
Hazlewood has no issue with Khawaja's revelations
Despite the revelations in Khawaja's book, Hazlewood said he doesn't have any hard feelings against him.
The fast bowler said, "I don't really have a problem with it, to be honest." He added that everyone has their own story to tell and it's not something that bothers him personally.
This statement shows his professional approach toward differing opinions within the team.