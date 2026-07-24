'No need to patch': Travis Head on Kohli's no-handshake episode

Speaking to Code Sports, Head said, "I don't think there's anything to patch over. That's just that's what it is. That's yeah. No surprises with how the competition went or what went on."

The incident sparked speculation among fans about a possible rift between the two cricketers.

During the match in Hyderabad, Head was seen having a few words with Kohli while he was batting but no one expected it would lead to such an incident where Kohli would avoid shaking hands with Head.