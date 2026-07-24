'No need to patch': Travis Head on Kohli's no-handshake episode
What's the story
Travis Head, the Australian cricketer who played for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2026, has finally broken his silence on the handshake snub incident with Virat Kohli. The incident took place at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, where cameras caught Kohli avoiding a handshake from Head during post-match formalities. However, Head has downplayed the whole episode and said there's nothing to patch up between them.
Incident clarification
No surprises with how the competition went: Head
Speaking to Code Sports, Head said, "I don't think there's anything to patch over. That's just that's what it is. That's yeah. No surprises with how the competition went or what went on."
The incident sparked speculation among fans about a possible rift between the two cricketers.
During the match in Hyderabad, Head was seen having a few words with Kohli while he was batting but no one expected it would lead to such an incident where Kohli would avoid shaking hands with Head.
Social media backlash
Abuse directed at wife's social media account
The controversy didn't just affect the players but also their families. Head's wife, Jessica Davies, revealed that she was being abused on social media over the incident.
She said it was emotionally draining and distressing for her and her whole family.
"Everyone forgets about it in a few days' time. She handled it extremely well. It's probably handling it with others and what other people's perspective of what things are like," he said while addressing how her wife handled the issue.
Tournament overview
RCB won IPL 2026, SRH exited in Eliminator
In the IPL 2026 season, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) retained their title by defeating Gujarat Titans in the final.
Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) reached the Eliminator but were knocked out of the tournament after losing to Rajasthan Royals.
The season was a mix of triumph and disappointment for both teams, highlighting the competitive nature of India's premier T20 league.