Buttler takes the second spot on this elite list

Who owns the highest individual score for England in T20Is?

By Gaurav Tripathi 05:02 pm Jul 12, 202605:02 pm

What's the story

Jos Buttler, the former captain of the England cricket team, scored a stunning 131 in the fifth and final T20I against India at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. The record-breaking innings came off just 64 balls as Buttler was at his destructive best. His performance helped England post a massive total of 257/3 in their allotted overs. On this note, we look at the highest individual scores for England in T20I history.