Who owns the highest individual score for England in T20Is?
What's the story
Jos Buttler, the former captain of the England cricket team, scored a stunning 131 in the fifth and final T20I against India at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. The record-breaking innings came off just 64 balls as Buttler was at his destructive best. His performance helped England post a massive total of 257/3 in their allotted overs. On this note, we look at the highest individual scores for England in T20I history.
#1
141* - Phil Salt vs South Africa, 2025
Phil Salt tops this elite, having tormented South Africa in the Manchester affair last year. He added 126 runs with Buttler for the opening wicket. Salt continued his carnage and formed another 95-run stand alongside Jacob Bethell. In between, he got to a 39-ball century. Salt returned unbeaten on 141 off 60 balls with the help of 15 fours and 8 sixes. His knock helped England become the first Test-playing nation to score 300-plus runs in a T20I (304/2). The Brits eventually won by 146 runs.
#2
131 - Jos Buttler vs India, 2026
Buttler's brilliance in the aforementioned Southampton affair takes the second spot on this elite list. The opener was complemented by a record-breaking partnership with skipper Harry Brook. The duo added a whopping 233 runs for the second wicket, which is now the highest-ever second-wicket partnership in T20I history. Buttler slammed 12 fours and 8 sixes during his 131-run stay, facing 64 balls. Thanks to his brilliance, England racked up a mammoth 257/3 before restricting the visitors to 201/8
#3
119 - Phil Salt vs West Indies, 2023
Salt occupies the third position as well. He racked up 119 off 57 balls in the 2023 Trinidad match against West Indies. Batting first, England were off to a fine start with openers Salt and Buttler adding 117 runs. The former continued to bat well and breached the three-figure mark. He smoked seven fours and 10 sixes during his stay as the Brits posted their then-highest T20I score (267/3). They won this game by 75 runs.
#4
116* - Alex Hales vs Sri Lanka, 2014
Alex Hales smashed an unbeaten 116 off 64 balls to power England to a six-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the 2014 T20 World Cup clash in Chattogram. He became England's first T20I centurion, sealing victory with a six. Hales and Eoin Morgan added 152 runs after England were 0/2 at the start. The former hit 11 fours and six sixes as England accomplished the 190-run target with four balls to spare.